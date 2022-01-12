ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Neve Campbell Chimes In On Fan Theory That 'Scream' Killers Billy And Stu Are Gay

By Curtis M. Wong
HuffingtonPost
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a fifth chapter of “Scream” due in theaters this week, Neve Campbell is taking time to address some fan theories about the iconic horror franchise. Speaking to Pride Source in a video interview released Monday, the actor touched on the rumor that Billy (played by Skeet Ulrich) and Stu (Matthew...

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

Related
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
countryliving.com

Here's Why '1883' Star Isabel May (a.k.a. Elsa Dutton) Looks So Familar

1883, the highly anticipated Yellowstone spinoff, has a blockbuster cast, including Tim McGraw, Faith Hill, Sam Elliott, and Billy Bob Thornton, but one new star-in-the-making holds her own against these stellar actors. Isabel May plays young Elsa Dutton, teenage daughter of James and Margaret (portrayed by Tim and Faith). Elsa...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Big Bang Theory star's new movie adds Scandal and Scream actors

The Big Bang Theory star Kunal Nayyar's new movie The Storied Life of AJ Fikry has added two more big names to its cast, with Scream's David Arquette and Scandal actor Scott Foley both joining. Deadline reports that the pair will join the previously announced Nayyar, as well as Pretty...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alfred Hitchcock
Person
Matthew Lillard
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Kevin Love
Person
Skeet Ulrich
Person
Neve Campbell
Person
Courteney Cox
Person
Jasmin Savoy Brown
Person
David Arquette
wmagazine.com

Chris Noth Came Up With Big’s Haunting Last Words to Carrie

Thanks to the many spoilers and online chatter surrounding the Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That, it was pretty wildly accepted heading into the premiere, that Big would die early on in the series. Because of that, many Sex and the City fans went into the first episode last week ready to say goodbye to Chris Noth’s character. So, while Big dying in Carrie’s arms may have been expected to be the saddest moment in the show’s first episode, it was actually accepted by most fans as fairly inevitable. Instead, the real tearjerker of a scene came earlier in the premiere when the TV couple shared their last words with each other.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gay Characters#The Killers#Racism#Film Star#Neve Campbell Chimes#Pride Source
Us Weekly

David Arquette Says Filming New ‘Scream’ With Ex-Wife Courteney Cox Was a ‘Cathartic Experience’

A meaningful return. David Arquette detailed how it felt to work with his ex-wife, Courteney Cox, on the new Scream movie a decade after their split. “It’s a cathartic experience to just be able to act opposite Courteney,” the Virginia native, 50, told The New York Times in an interview published on Wednesday, January 5. “It’s been 25 years of our lives. We’ve grown up together. We have a child together.”
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

‘Scream’ Is Back: 7 Things You Definitely Didn’t Know About the ’90s Fashion From the OG Film

It’s been 25 years since “Scream” hit theaters in 1996 and terrified those who just wanted to stay at home and watch a scary movie. No one has been able to eat Jiffy Pop in peace ever since. Now, the slasher film franchise is back with its fifth installment, in theaters Jan. 14, that sees a new killer donning the Ghostface mask in Woodsboro, Calif. Stars David Arquette, Neve Campbell and Courteney Cox are making their return to reprise their original roles as Dewey Riley, Sidney Prescott and Gale Weathers, respectively. Other fresh faces include Melissa Barrera, Kyle Gallner, Mason Gooding,...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Neve Campbell Kids: Meet Her Two Sons, Caspian & Raynor

Neve Campbell is the proud mother of two sons, one biological and one adopted. Find out all about her amazing kids, Caspian and Raynor, here!. Neve Campbell has carved herself an amazing career in Hollywood as she readies for the premiere of Scream, the fifth installment of the iconic horror series that began in 1996! The 48-year-old actress has been a pop culture mainstay since she started working on the Canadian drama Catwalk. After moving to Los Angeles, she quickly became a household name playing Julia Salinger in the teen drama series Party of Five. 1992’s supernatural film The Craft cemented her as a movie star. Then with the role of Sidney Prescott in Wes Craven’s Scream, she became a bona fide scream queen. More recently, Neve could be seen in the movie Skyscraper and the Netflix drama House of Cards.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

The Story Behind Drew Barrymore’s Iconic Look in ‘Scream’ Opening Scene

“What’s your favorite scary movie?” It’s the line in the 1996 Wes Craven horror film “Scream” that should immediately trigger the iconic image of Drew Barrymore in a short blond wig. For horror-genre fans, the opening scene of “Scream” was a masterclass in film-making when (spoiler alert) the star gets killed off in the first 15 minutes. It was Barrymore’s idea, too. (She was a silent producer.) Barrymore — who was originally attached to play Sidney Prescott — wanted the role of Casey, the high school teen who gets brutally murdered after a back-and-forth, horror-movie trivia game over the phone with the...
MOVIES
SheKnows

Celebrities Who Hid Their Pregnancies While Filming TV Shows & Movies

Busy working moms often live by the mantra, “The show must go on.” And in Hollywood, it’s no different, even when you’re in front of the camera. If the stars were to align properly, a pregnant celebrity would play an expecting character, but that’s rarely the case — especially with storylines that exclude the possibility of a pregnancy. Just ask Courteney Cox, whose beloved Friends character Monica Geller struggled with infertility shortly before the actress became pregnant with her daughter Coco while married to her (now ex) husband David Arquette.
TV SHOWS
Deadline

Mia Sinclair Jenness Boards ‘The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry’; Rom-Com ‘The Other Zoey’ Adds Mallori Johnson, Maggie Thurmon, Amalia Yoo & More

EXCLUSIVE: Mia Sinclair Jenness (Arcane) will star alongside Kunal Nayyar, Lucy Hale, Christina Hendricks, David Arquette and Scott Foley in The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry, an adaptation of Gabrielle Zevin’s New York Times bestselling novel, which is currently in production in Cape Cod. The film directed by Hans Canosa follows the titular A.J. Fikry (Nayyar), whose life is not at all what he expected it to be. His wife has died, his bookstore is experiencing the worst sales in its history, and now his prized possession, a rare edition of Poe poems, has been stolen. Over time, he has given up on people,...
MOVIES
WUSA

Mayim Bialik Says There's an Easter Egg During 'Blossom' Reunion on 'Call Me Kat' (Exclusive)

There's only one word that can suitably describe how fans are going to feel while watching the Blossom reunion in the season 2 premiere of Call Me Kat -- Whoa!. Mayim Bialik, Joey Lawrence, Jenna von Oÿ and Michael Stoyanov sat down with ET's Matt Cohen to talk about the highly anticipated reunion slated to air Jan. 9 on Fox following the NFL doubleheader. The cast from the popular 1990s sitcom opened up about their on-camera chemistry, continually being asked when the Blossom reboot's finally happening and how excited they are about jumping at the opportunity to make it happen.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy