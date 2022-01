MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WCCO) — While it wasn’t quite more than freezing, temperatures felt like a heat wave to Minnesotans on Wednesday. Following days where wind chills made it feel like minus 20 degrees, Wednesdays highs in the high 30s were a welcomed change. “It’s beautiful,” said Lynn Herbert. “Beautiful. I don’t have to have my snow pants on, I don’t have to have a scarf, it’s wonderful.” At Lake of the Isles, Herbert and others soaked up the warmer temperatures while jogging, riding and skating. 39° never felt so good ☀️☀️☀️ We’re making the most of it at lake of the isles- how are you...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO