Breakfast with Jesus

First it’s important to tackle the two biggest issues I have with Christianity head on: the existence of suffering and the existence of the devil. Or, in the opposite order if you like, for one cannot exist without the other. If you were raised in a religious household and had even the slightest amount of curiosity about why things are the way that they are, you’ve probably asked a parent, loved one, or youth pastor why bad things happen to good people. Perhaps you’re like me and wonder why babies are born with deformities, or aids, or why people have to suffer eternal torment for never having even heard of Jesus. (Isn’t that why we have missionaries after all? And if unsaved “savages” get a free pass due to ignorance, wouldn’t it be better to leave them alone rather than introduce them to a concept they may reject, therefore sending them to hell by default? It’s a classic “desert island” scenario that most likely doesn’t exist in reality, but it is an interesting thought experiment.)

RELIGION ・ 11 DAYS AGO