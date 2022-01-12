ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Religion

Breakfast with Jesus

Cover picture for the article“When they had gone ashore, they saw a charcoal fire there, with fish on it, and bread....

The New Yorker

What It Means to See Jesus

A young man once told me that he had seen the face of Jesus in the trunk of a chestnut tree, the bark moving as if it were flesh. An older woman told me that Christ had appeared to her in the afternoon light that poured through her hospital window. A father who was dying of lung cancer confided that he had looked up at a crucifix years ago in a church and watched as the body hanging there writhed and wriggled, coming alive before his eyes; it had been so terrifying that he had never previously told anyone.
Richard Scott

1500-Year-Old Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was never crucified.

Everything we know about Jesus Christ is from the 2000-year-old Christian Holy scriptures Bible. No matter which language bible or which version of the Bible you read, you will find the almost same story with little difference. But you never read a Bible claimed that Jesus Christ was not crucified.
Person
Jesus
Israeli Archaeologists Just Found A Gold Ring With One Of The Earliest Symbols For Jesus Christ In A Roman-Era Shipwreck

The octagonal gold ring dates to the third century and is inlaid with a green gemstone that has an image of Jesus as the "good shepherd" carved into it. Almost two thousand years ago, a powerful storm off the coast of Caesarea in present-day Israel wrecked a ship. Now, archeologists have recovered treasures from that ship’s hull — including a rare gold ring adorned with an early symbol of Jesus Christ.
Parade

What Is Epiphany? The Meaning of Epiphany, How to Celebrate, and When to Mark the 12th Day of Christmas

Epiphany is a meaningful time for many Christians. One of the very first holidays (also called feast days) of the year, Epiphany comes on the heels of Christmas celebrations and is a time of joy and faith. While the Biblical origins of Epiphany remain relatively consistent among believers, the actual holiday itself, from the date to its name to its length, actually varies greatly. What is Epiphany and what happens on Epiphany? Find out!
Daily Beast

So Who Were the Magi—AKA the Three Kings—Who Visited Jesus?

Believe it or not, Christmas didn’t end until this week. January 6 marks Epiphany, the final night of the "Twelve Days of Christmas," and the traditional date when the Magi visited baby Jesus and his parents. You might be packing up your Nativity scene in a flurry of New Year’s Resolution-inspired organization, but in the religious calendar, the Magi are arriving fashionably late. That they got stuck in holiday traffic has in no way muted our fixation with them: though the Bible tells us almost nothing about them, we have been collectively obsessed with them for two millennia.
Richard Scott

Jesus Christ does not look as we think.

In times of crisis or whenever we pray, the same picture of Jesus Christ comes into our mind that we have seen everywhere. But maybe that picture could be wrong. Because recently, archaeologists have found 1500 years old painting of Jesus Christ, which is very different from our thinking.
Why is it wrong for Christians to work for riches?

Q: Why is it wrong for Christians to work for riches? – M.H. A: The Bible does not condemn wealth, but Jesus did speak of the deceitfulness of riches. Those who have great wealth may tend to feel independent, to rely on and trust in their riches rather than in God, it can be the stumbling block in surrendering their lives to Christ. This is the story of the rich young ruler (see Luke 18:18-23). This is why Jesus said that it is difficult for a rich man to enter into the kingdom of God (see Luke 18:24-25). He knows the motives, thoughts, and intents of the heart.
Watertown Daily Times

It's Jesus' Sunday and most should be in church

The command of Hebrews 10:25 is explicit and basic: Do not neglect “to meet together, as is the habit of some. . .”. Christians are supposed to meet together. When they meet together, they are to sing, listen to a sermon, pray, take offerings for missions and the poor, establish and maintain pastors and deacons, baptize and take the Lord’s Supper, fellowship, bear each other’s burdens, love one another, and so forth.
Jesus, God, and the Existence of Suffering

First it’s important to tackle the two biggest issues I have with Christianity head on: the existence of suffering and the existence of the devil. Or, in the opposite order if you like, for one cannot exist without the other. If you were raised in a religious household and had even the slightest amount of curiosity about why things are the way that they are, you’ve probably asked a parent, loved one, or youth pastor why bad things happen to good people. Perhaps you’re like me and wonder why babies are born with deformities, or aids, or why people have to suffer eternal torment for never having even heard of Jesus. (Isn’t that why we have missionaries after all? And if unsaved “savages” get a free pass due to ignorance, wouldn’t it be better to leave them alone rather than introduce them to a concept they may reject, therefore sending them to hell by default? It’s a classic “desert island” scenario that most likely doesn’t exist in reality, but it is an interesting thought experiment.)
Letter to the editor: I am thinking of Jesus at this time

During this season, I have been thinking of Jesus — his history, his words, his lessons. What we know — and this is not fake news — is that Mary and Joseph were poor, looking for simple shelter (as many refugees are now). That he was born and lived as a Jew. He was a good, honest man, seeing clearly the corruption of those in power, fighting for social justice, speaking the words of the prophet Isaiah about feeding the hungry, clothing the poor. He, and prophets of the Hebrew Bible, spoke continually about compassion, welcoming the stranger, doing unto others as you would have them do unto you. Jesus was called and praised as the “prince of peace,” questioning why nations rage against nation. Isaiah spoke of “beating our swords into plowshares.” In our modern vocabulary, Jesus was a courageous fighter for justice, a “revolutionary” rebelling against unjust powers. With hundreds of Jews of his time and like thousands of courageous people throughout history fighting for the poor and oppressed and for our Earth, God’s precious creation, he was condemned to death by those in power.
Jesus prayed for future believers

Today’s column is a continuation of last week’s from the gospel of John, when Jesus prayed for his disciples and all future believers just prior to his arrest. You see above that both background text and devotional text are the same as last week’s, as we look at the important words prayed for us by Jesus himself.
On a mission to build a relationship with Jesus

Matthew 28: 16 – 20 “Then the eleven disciples left for Galilee, going to the mountain where Jesus had told them to go. When they saw him, they worshiped him—but some of them doubted! Jesus came and told his disciples, “I have been given all authority in heaven and on earth. Therefore, go and make disciples of all the nations, baptizing them in the name of the Father and the Son and the Holy Spirit. Teach these new disciples to obey all the commands I have given you. And be sure of this: I am with you always, even to the end of the age.” NLT.
‘In the Stillness of Jesus’

Editor’s Note: Faith columnist Ronda Gould offers Caron Massey her space in these week to introduce the author. I would like to introduce you to my friend, Caron. Although she is a sassy red-head and tough as nails when it comes to handling the hard situations, she is very much a gentle spirit and loves her Jesus with all her might. She is fearless when it comes to speaking about Him and how important it is that we follow HIS mission of saving the lost. She believes in His mission so courageously that she wrote a book about drawing closer to Him and ALL the proceeds are going to YWAM Living Rivers Missions. You can find Caron and the book at In The Stillness Facebook page.
Who will be Jesus to them?

This is part three of a three part series about Carl, a plain-spoken country fellow accustomed to hard work; a farmer and retired stone quarry worker. Carl’s lymphoma is now taking a toll on him and he’s spending most of his time in bed. Carl’s heart’s desire continues to be to serve God, but he admits that at times he questions his worth and prays for God to take him home. The Apostle Paul understood the power of weakness and infirmity. Paul wrote: “To keep me from becoming conceited…there was given me a thorn in my flesh…Three times I pleaded with the Lord to take it away from me. But he said to me, ‘My grace is sufficient for you, for my power is made perfect in weakness.’ Therefore I will boast all the more gladly about my weaknesses, so that Christ’s power may rest on me…For when I am weak, then I am strong.” (2 Corinthians 12:7-10)
