NBA

Spurs' Derrick White: Likely out Wednesday

 13 hours ago

Per Gregg Popovich, White (COVID-19 health and safety protocols) is "probably out" for Wednesday's...

San Antonio's Derrick White (health protocols) inactive on Wednesday

San Antonio Spurs guard Derrick White (health protocols) is ruled out for Wednesday's game against the Houston Rockets. White will remain inactive for health protocol reasons. Expect Lonnie Walker to play a key offensive role against a Houston unit allowing a 114.6 defensive rating, Lonnie Walker is on track for increased offensive role.
NBA
Gregg Popovich
Watch: Steph Curry’s son, Canon, passes Klay Thompson game ball

Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry went all out for the return to the court of his Splash Brother Klay Thompson. Curry earlier changed his Twitter photo to Thompson’s, wore number 11 during warm-ups, and had his son Canon, 3, make an assist and present Thompson with the game ball.
NBA
NBA Rumors: Lakers, Knicks, Mavericks And Hornets Reportedly Interested In Myles Turner

This upcoming trade deadline will feature some interesting names that could find new homes next month. Besides Ben Simmons and Jerami Grant, other players could join different teams. After the Indiana Pacers reportedly made Caris LeVert, Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner available on the trade block, the trio has received...
NBA
LeBron James Shows Love To Lil Baby After Lakers Game - But Leaves Gunna Hanging

Los Angeles, CA – Lil Baby and Gunna are often spotted courtside for NBA games across the United States. The Drip Harder combination spent their Friday night (January 7) at Crypto.com Arena to watch LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers throttle their hometown Atlanta Hawks. Following the 134-118...
NBA
“Jon Jones, Is that you?” Celtics Fan losses cool after exchanging vicious punches at TD Garden during Knicks encounter

Boston Celtics have been far below from expectation since the beginning of 2021-22 season. Be it Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, Ime Udoka, all marquee personnel for the iconic team have been criticized throughout the inconsistent run. Moreover, fans have been left frustrated as the Boston Celtics have failed to close out game. Their most recent encounter against the Knicks at home, was just going to justify the same claim.
NBA
Celtics Reportedly Interested In Another Reunion With Jeff Green, Along With Trading For Suns Big Man Jalen Smith

BOSTON (CBS) — Brad Stevens could turn to an old friend to help bolster the Celtics’ depth ahead of the NBA trade deadline. Boston is reportedly interested in acquiring Jeff Green from the Denver Nuggets. That comes via Michael Scotto of HoopsHype, who discussed a number of trade rumors on the HoopsHype Podcast on Wednesday. In addition to Green, Scotto said the Celtics also have eyes on Suns big man Jalen Smith, whom they’ve expressed interest in acquiring over recent weeks. Smith would make a lot more sense for Boston, given that he’s a 21-year-old former lottery pick averaging 7.5 points and...
NBA
Daryl Morey reportedly trying to move Tobias Harris too?

With the NBA trade deadline closing in, rumor season is really starting to heat up. First it was the Cavaliers as a sleeper team in the Ben Simmons trade sweepstakes. Then it was the Hawks entering the fray. And now it sounds like Daryl Morey is trying to make the...
NBA

