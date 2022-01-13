Salome’s Stars

2022 is your year. It is the year where you will heal and find your power. You will remember everything that brought you here now and you will be given a choice: Do you stay as that previous version of yourself or, instead, be reborn like a phoenix and recreate yourself? You will find that life is iridescent and you will unlock your magic—more deeply, more authentically, than ever before. You will look in the mirror and see that you are beautiful. The ability to be everything that you want to be, live your life like you always hoped you could, and love and create like the muse on Earth that you are—it all comes back to the belief that you can.

