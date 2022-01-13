ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lifestyle

Salome’s Stars

By Editorial
Clarke County Democrat
 13 hours ago

ARIES (March 21 to April 19) Your batteries should be fully recharged by now, making you more than eager to get back into the swing of things full time. Try to stay focused so that you don’t dissipate your energies. TAURUS (April 20 to May 20) You’re eager...

www.clarkecountydemocrat.com

Comments / 0

Related
Florida Weekly

HOROSCOPES

CAPRICORN (December 22 to January 19) The New Year offers changes that you might feel you’re not quite ready for. Best advice: Deal with them one step at a time, until you’ve built up your self-confidence. AQUARIUS (January 20 to February 18) Travel is a dominant aspect of...
TRAVEL
In Style

The Most Compatible — and Most Problematic — Zodiac Signs for an Aquarius

Fixed air sign Aquarius, ruled by electrifying Uranus, is the zodiac's very own flower child, preferring to live by their own, self-written code versus conform to anything society tends to think of as normal or standard. Those born between approximately January 20 and February 18 — or who have other astrological placements in their birth chart — exhibit rebelliousness, quirkiness, a love of community and humanitarian causes, an innate comfort with platonic bonds, and a rational, if at times contrarian, outlook on life.
LIFESTYLE
Elite Daily

An Astrologer Predicts What The Worst Day Of 2022 Will Be For Your Zodiac Sign

Have you ever wondered about the astrology behind a bad day? I know I’ve caught myself blaming the planets for my moodiness once or twice, and more often than not, when I check the transits for the day, they’re affecting me pretty heavily. Astrology, of course, isn’t the sole reasoning for a not-so-great day, but it can provide insight into why you may be feeling out of sorts, and taking a look at the astrological transits to come in 2022 can prepare you for what lies ahead. With retrogrades, eclipses, and harsh aspects (oh my!), the cosmos aren’t always gracing us with transits that promote feelings of joy — but the difficult times serve a purpose, even if it’s not immediately obvious. The good thing is, the worst day of 2022 for your zodiac sign doesn’t have to catch you off-guard.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Salome#Cancer#Aries#Taurus#Gemini#Leo#Virgo#Libra#Capricorn
videtteonline.com

𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗛𝗼𝗿𝗼𝘀𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: Jan. 6

Today’s Birthday (01/06/22) This year benefits your cash flow. Discipline with financial management grows your accounts steadily over time. Dreams come true this winter, before springtime romance flutters your heart. Social challenges require adaptation next summer, before an autumn of fun with friends. Harvest and conserve the bounty. To...
LIFESTYLE
MetroTimes

Free Will Astrology (Jan. 5-11)

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In the fantasy tale The Wizard of Oz, a tornado lifts the hero Dorothy from her modest home in rural Kansas to a magical realm called Oz. There she experiences many provocative and entertaining adventures. Nonetheless, she longs to return to where she started from. A friendly witch helps her find the way back to Kansas, which requires her to click her ruby slippers together three times and say, "There's no place like home, there's no place like home." I suspect, Aries, that there'll be a different ending to your epic tale in 2022. At some point, you will decide you prefer to stay in your new world. Maybe you'll even click your ruby slippers together and say, "There's no place like Oz, there's no place like Oz." (Thanks to author David Lazar for that last line.)
LIFESTYLE
MindBodyGreen

This Zodiac Sign Will Have A Fresh Start Under 2021's Final Full Moon

We're coming up on a full moon this Saturday, December 18, at 11:36 p.m. EST, and it just so happens to be the final full moon of 2021. Depending on your zodiac sign, this astrological event may affect you differently—with one sign in particular poised to have a major moment in the spotlight. (Or should we say moonlight?) Here's what to know, according to mbg's resident astrologers the AstroTwins.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Elite Daily

The Astrology Of 2022 Is Shaking Things Up, And Every Zodiac Sign Will Feel It

The past couple of years have felt long, stagnant, and beyond frustrating. In 2020, you were dealt a dark and detrimental Saturn-Pluto conjunction, a moment that led to challenges and restrictions on a global scale. 2021 began with high hopes as you embraced a few months of flirty and free-flowing Jupiter in Pisces. This beautiful and abundant transit was put on pause once the planet of luck and expansion retrograded back into Aquarius, tempering the excitement. However, a new year has arrived, and it looks like the astrology of 2022 is presenting you with a turning point. Prepare to undergo some changes this year — changes that will encourage every zodiac sign to become a better version of themselves.
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
Thought Catalog

Zodiac Signs As Iconic Betty White Quotes

“It’s been phenomenal, but everybody keeps congratulating me on my resurgence and my big comeback. I haven’t been away, guys. I’ve been working steadily for the last 63 years.”. Taurus- Just Here For A Good Time. “I’m a health nut. My favorite food is hot dogs with...
LIFESTYLE
buckinghamshirelive.com

Learn your dog's star sign and what it means with TeamDogs Astrology Chart

Does your dog adore being the centre of attention in the park? It's likely they're a Leo. Do they love cuddling up with you on the sofa? They could well be a Pisces. Just like us humans, our dogs also have their own star signs, and their traits and personalities may very well be affected by them.
ANIMALS
Cosmopolitan

The First New Moon of 2022 Is Here

Happy New Year, beautiful. You’ve made it through another year, and I’m sure you slayed 2021. On January 2 at 1:33PM Eastern Time, a New Moon in Capricorn will welcome in 2022. The beginning of the year gives us a few interesting astrological combinations. First, Jupiter, the planet...
ASTRONOMY
creators.com

Lunar Square to Mars

ARIES (March 21-April 19). The more you think something the more power you give it. You can't change them, but you can change you, which could be enough to create just the result you were hoping for. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The person talking isn't always communicating. The person hearing...
ASTRONOMY
creators.com

Lunar Conjunction to Neptune

ARIES (March 21-April 19). You take pride in doing a fine job with the maintenance of your life. This sends a signal to the universe that you're happy for what you have. You'll soon find yourself with even more of it. TAURUS (April 20-May 20). The uncomfortable rub between you...
ASTRONOMY
Motherly

This is the best candle for your zodiac sign—to make your house feel like home

Preferences: everyone has them. There simply are things in the world that can resonate with one person in a deep way while barely making an impact on another. And while we're up for a little experimenting with fragrant new candles when we can, it's hard to do the sniff test while online shopping. In the interest of pointing you in the right direction, we rounded up the best candle for your zodiac sign based on your element.
LIFESTYLE
Well+Good

The Best Thing That Will Happen to You in January, Based on Your Zodiac Sign

As a month, January always seems to pack endless potential, with its events and happenings setting the vibe for the year ahead. And in 2022, the universe is doubling down on that energy of upheaval and newness. The cosmic forecast for the month includes not only two retrogrades (Venus retrograde, which started in December, and Mercury retrograde, which kicks off on January 14), but also a couple of key aspects for transformative Pluto and innovative Uranus that signal change is on the horizon. Though these shifts could certainly deliver unexpected happenings, they’ll also play a role in shaping the best day in January, astrologically, for every zodiac sign.
LIFESTYLE
d1softballnews.com

here’s what will happen to you in 2022

With the arrival of 2022, let’s see what the stars and the horoscope have in store for all. Here is destiny on the horizon, sign by sign. We can already see what the movements of the planets will be for the 2022 and start imagining this year’s horoscope. There are some signs that they will experience a crescendo for 12 months while others will have to struggle a little but it will be in general a great year for everyone.
ASTRONOMY
Brit + Co

Which Creative Hobby You Should Try Next, Based On Your Zodiac Sign

Finding the right hobby can be taxing and hard. Luckily, the cosmos can help you find the right project to take on that suits your innate nature. Now, you don’t have to stress and worry about the activities that you take on not working out for you. This guide will allow you to link up with the best endeavor.
LIFESTYLE
witanddelight.com

2022 Horoscopes Forecast: You Were Born to Shine

2022 is your year. It is the year where you will heal and find your power. You will remember everything that brought you here now and you will be given a choice: Do you stay as that previous version of yourself or, instead, be reborn like a phoenix and recreate yourself? You will find that life is iridescent and you will unlock your magic—more deeply, more authentically, than ever before. You will look in the mirror and see that you are beautiful. The ability to be everything that you want to be, live your life like you always hoped you could, and love and create like the muse on Earth that you are—it all comes back to the belief that you can.
LIFESTYLE
d1softballnews.com

for what signs it will be a year of rebirth – Time

What will 2022 be like for the stars? The first days of the new year see the forecasts for the various signs as usual. Astrologer Ada Alberti explained to Mattino 5 the “trends” written in the stars in her 2022 horoscope. Here are her predictions, sign by sign.
ASTRONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy