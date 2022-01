In the coming years, perhaps months, officer-worn body cameras will likely become the norm throughout the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR). Significant debate has taken place over the role of this technology within the carceral setting, questioning its need and the financial impact it might have. Little discussion has taken place, however, concerning the relational impact that this technology will have as it alters the ways in which prisoners and correctional officers interact. Where heightened accountability has been touted as one of the chief benefits of the body cameras, the question remains whether or not pro-social personal relationships between prison staff and incarcerated people will be diminished, and in turn, rehabilitative discourse impacted.

LAW ・ 3 DAYS AGO