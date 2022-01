It’s a harsh reality that some of our favorite healthy foods may actually be the primary culprits for significant inflammation. Bloating is one of the most common digestive issues to struggle with, and can be caused by a number of factors, from hormones to food intolerances. While it does not necessarily indicate a deeper health issue outside of holding onto excess gas, bloating can still be incredibly frustrating when you’re following a healthy diet and not seeing the benefits of your choices because your body continues to appear inflamed.

