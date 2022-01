Johnny Davis came back down to earth Thursday night and his University of Wisconsin men’s basketball teammates didn’t get taken out by the hard landing. In fact, Tyler Wahl, Brad Davison and others were there to pick up the sophomore guard. The result, a 78-68 victory over No. 16 Ohio State at the Kohl Center, ranks right up there with the No. 13 Badgers’ most encouraging victories on a résumé that continues to get more and more striking by the day.

NBA ・ 1 DAY AGO