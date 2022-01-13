ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

Officials say lessons were learned as omicron wave plateaus

By Henry Rosoff
PIX11
PIX11
 13 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TFAl0_0dk8l9FY00

NEW YORK — There are reasons for cautious optimism as New York approaches a turning point with the latest COVID-19 surge.

New York continues to report a falling infection rate for the past few days, especially downstate. Hospitalizations have also begun to stabilize.

“I do think there is some early evidence that we may have peaked,” Dr. Denis Nash, a CUNY epidemiologist, said.

However, he said the state was lucky the omicron wave was not much worse.

“I think the lesson of this wave is that we were unprepared for massive surges,” Dr. Nash said.

Despite issues with long testing lines, the availability of home tests and staffing shortages across hospitals, schools and transit systems— Gov. Kathy Hochul and Mayor Eric Adams have continued to preach keeping businesses and schools open during this wave.

“Since day one, I’m protecting the public health and the health of the economy,” Hochul said Tuesday. “When people look at this time, they will note we have chiefed both of those objectives and had no shut downs.”

Nash hopes people will also realize they must do better during the next wave with surge plans for all aspects of society, especially if the next variant is more deadly.

“We really were blindsided, at least our political leaders were blindsided and left without a good pandemic preparedness plan that included surge capacity for testing, and plans that would’ve tried to minimize large scale absences of employees in critical sectors,” Dr. Nash said.

The Biden Administration has been roundly criticized for not getting more home testing in place. Wednesday, it announced it would soon ship 10 million more rapid and lab tests to schools each month.

Some city leaders like Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said planning for future waves needs to begin immediately. He wants the city and state need to a better job of using technology to distribute and track the results of home tests.

Levine also want to begin working on regulations and enforcement better ventilation and air quality in offices and apartment buildings, which would go a long way to preventing disease spread.

“We are going to have to spend the time now, not wait until we are in the middle of the next crisis, so this city can handle any airborne disease, or another round of COVID,” Levine said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Local COVID contact tracing now optional in New York

ALBANY, N.Y. — State health officials say New York will no longer require local health departments to conduct contact tracing for people who test positive for COVID-19. Health Commissioner Mary Bassett said Tuesday the shift will help public health staff across New York focus on testing and vaccination. Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul added that the […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Society
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Government
New York City, NY
Health
PIX11

People use the pandemic to look at career choices

NEW YORK – It’s being called ‘The Great Resignation’ as millions of Americans are leaving their jobs. The Department of Labor reported a record 4.5 million Americans resigned from their positions in November and Eric K. Thomas is one of them. “The pandemic really opened my eyes,” Thomas said. He used to be a digital […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Paterson schools extend remote learning amid ongoing COVID surge

PATERSON, N.J. – As New Jersey continues to fight the spread of COVID-19 amid the omicron surge, the Paterson school district announced Wednesday remote learning has been extended for another week. In-person instruction is scheduled to resume on Monday, Jan. 24, according to Superintendent of Schools Eileen Shafer. “It is our hope that our staff […]
PATERSON, NJ
PIX11

MTA receives $6 billion chunk of federal aid

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City’s subways and commuter rails are getting a big chunk of federal COVID-19 relief funds. Sen. Chuck Schumer announced Wednesday the Metropolitan Transportation Authority has received $6.2 billion, part of more than $14.5 billion in overall federal relief aid. “We are grateful to Senate Majority Leader Schumer, the New […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kathy Hochul
PIX11

Resiliency collides with environmental justice in New Jersey power plan

NEWARK, N.J. — Two of New Jersey’s big stated priorities — protecting the environment, and keeping minority communities from being overburdened with pollution — are about to collide in a decision over a backup power plant that would kick in when a sewage treatment system gets knocked offline. The Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission is expected […]
NEWARK, NJ
PIX11

NY to end eviction ban, reopen rent relief site

ALBANY, N.Y. — New York will let its eviction and foreclosure moratorium expire at the end of the week, but will once again let people apply for eviction protection and rent relief. Gov. Kathy Hochul said at a press conference Tuesday that she’s having conversations with the Legislature on what to do once the eviction […]
HOUSE RENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Downstate New York#Omicron#Plateaus#Covid#Cuny#Chiefed#The Biden Administration
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
PIX11

Murphy reinstates Public Health Emergency for NJ as COVID spreads rapidly

NEW JERSEY — Gov. Phil Murphy renewed his Public Health Emergency and State of Emergency declarations for the Garden State Tuesday. “COVID-19 remains a significant threat to our state and we must commit every resource available to beating back the wave caused by the Omicron variant,” the governor said in a statement. The executive order allows state agencies and departments […]
PUBLIC HEALTH
PIX11

Over 10,000 NYCHA residents without heat, hot water

NEW YORK CITY — More than 10,200 New Yorkers living in public housing were without heat or hot water on Wednesday, according to an online dashboard updated by the city. The eight unplanned service outages spanned several NYCHA developments, including three buildings at the Fulton Houses in Manhattan as well as the entire Lincoln Houses […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

PIX11

17K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

PIX11.com is New York’s Very Own source for tri-state area news.

 https://pix11.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy