Laugh a little…

This Thursday renowned comedian Jimmie “JJ” Walker will be headlining for a new comedy series called “The Art Of Laughter” at the Arts Garage in Delray Beach. Although growing up in the rough side of New York, Walker found success in television in the 70s. Famously known for his catchphrase “Dyn-o-mite," Time Magazine referred to Walker as “Comedian of the decade” for the 1970s. At the time, not only was he in demand for all of the top comedy clubs, he also landed the role of the wisecrack JJ Evans in the hit television show “Good Times.” With the six-year run, Walker's fame grew exponentially — in fact, he was the first winner of the NAACP Image Award and won a Golden Globe nomination for Best Supporting Actor in a comedy series in 1975 and 1976. Walker released a comedy album, “Dyn-o-mite!” that ended up going gold. He appeared in feature films like “Let’s Do It Again,” “Airplane!” and “Airport ‘79.” He also became a regular role on iconic shows in the 90s like “The George Lopez Show,” “Everybody Hates Chris” and “Scrubs.”

DELRAY BEACH, FL ・ 9 DAYS AGO