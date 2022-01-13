Laugh a little…

I couldn’t settle on a topic as I sat down to write this column, and the clock is running, no, sprinting toward deadline and laughing at me. Susan Rushton: If you read the Auburn Journal, and even those who don’t, chances are 99 to 100 percent you know Susan. She writes two alternating columns for the paper: One is “And Another Thing,” in which she opines, compares and contrasts, analyzes and sometimes vents about – well, just things that are on her mind. She occasionally includes interesting characters, such as my favorite, Ms. Mootpoint. The other column is Gold Country Denizens. It’s within Gold Country Denizens you’ll learn all about events and people, places, books, musical instruments, movies, stage productions and much more. The Time Traveler playfully referred to her in one of his recent columns as Auburn’s “town crier” – affectionately, to be sure.
