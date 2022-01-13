ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV & Videos

How to watch David Hasselhoff’s daughter, Shaq’s son on reality series ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’

By Victoria Priola, eCommerce writer
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 13 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

The children of celebrities are sent to live and work together on a ranch in a new series coming to E! this week. “Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules” premieres on E! on Wednesday, Jan. 12, at 9 p.m. ET (6 p.m. PT). You can also watch the show on FuboTV, Hulu +...

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

Related
E! News

The Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast Reveals What It's Really Like to Grow Up in the Public Eye

Watch: Harry James Thornton & More Celeb Kids' Struggles Being in Public Eye. Growing up with famous parents isn't all fun and games. Sure, the lifestyle comes with plenty of perks but as the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules cast discusses in this sneak peek clip of tomorrow's premiere, living in the limelight—especially as a child—can be extremely challenging.
TV & VIDEOS
Hypebae

Hulu Drops Trailer for Kardashian-Jenner Clan's New Reality Series

Just over a year after concluding Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the Kardashian-Jenner clan is returning with another reality show. Titled The Kardashians, the Hulu series comes as part of the family’s multi-year deal to create “global content,” as announced by Kris Jenner in December 2020. “New...
TV SERIES
laconiadailysun.com

AEW Star Austin Gunn Saddles Up for ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’

The offspring of some of the biggest names in entertainment are taken out of their big-city posh lifestyle for down and dirty rural living in E!’s new reality series Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules. They’ll spend a month rolling up their designer sleeves to help the Saddleback Ranch in Colorado reopen to the public and stay afloat. Think The Simple Life meets Hey Dude.
WWE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
Washington Post

What to watch on Wednesday: ‘Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules’ on E!

The Goldbergs (ABC at 8) Erica and Geoff throw a party to prove they’re still fun despite being engaged; Beverly pressures the school faculty to do a “Fame”-themed senior send-off. The Price Is Right at Night (CBS at 8) Audience members are made up of first responders...
TV SERIES
E! News

Relatively Famous Stars Tease Ranch Hookups, Epic Fights & Lots of Drama

Watch: "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Stars Get DOWN & DIRTY. Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules stars Hana Giraldo (daughter of music legend Pat Benatar) and Ebie (daughter of late rap icon Eazy-E) are dishing on trading in their lavish lifestyles for hard work (were talking shaving animals and picking up poop!) on E!'s new series, premiering tonight at 9 p.m.
TV SERIES
Distractify

The Cast of 'Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules' Couldn't Use Their Phones for Two Weeks

Yeehaw! A new reality series called Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules is coming to E! The series will follow eight children of celebrities who are saying goodby to La La Land and venturing to Steamboat Springs, Colo. With a premise reminiscent of Nicole Ritchie and Paris Hilton’s early 2000 show, The Simple Life, Relatively Famous will center around the celebrity offspring as they are tasked to help with the reopening of the Saddleback Ranch.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Austin Gunn
Person
Hana Giraldo
Person
Billy Bob Thornton
Person
David Hasselhoff
Person
Pat Benatar
Person
Billy Gunn
Person
Martin Lawrence
411mania.com

James Gunn Says He’s Talked About a Modern Continuation of Knight Rider With David Hasselhoff

During a recent response to a fan tweet, writer-director James Gunn was asked if he had any interest in working on a reboot to a classic 1980s super-machine TV series, such as as Knight Rider, Airwolf, or Street Hawk. Gunn later responded that he’s actually discussed doing a modern revival of Knight Rider with star and friend David Hasselhoff. However, Gunn noted the main “hurdle” was just there not being enough time to pursue the project.
MOVIES
E! News

Go Inside the Fabulous Lives of the Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules Cast

Watch: "Relatively Famous: Ranch Rules" Celebrity Kids Meet Ranch Life. Simply being born into a famous family comes with all kinds of perks: private planes, fancy cars, luxury estates—such is the life of a celebrity child. Many embrace the lavish way of living and some even go on to create empires of their own, but regardless, they all benefit from having a well-known last name.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Ranch#Verizon Fios#At T#Directv#Dish#Blue#Hulu Live Tv
US Magazine

Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s Daughter Coco ‘Doesn’t Like to Watch’ Her Parents’ Projects

Not their No. 1 fan! Courteney Cox and David Arquette’s daughter, Coco, doesn’t seek out her parents’ movies and TV shows. “She hasn’t seen [Scream 5],” the actor, 50, told Extra of the 17-year-old on Sunday, January 9. The professional wrestler noted that he “didn’t watch most of [the] film” himself, quipping, “I hear it’s really good.”
TV SHOWS
Indy100

It’s been 6 years since the iconic and shocking reality TV mix-up ‘David’s dead’ was aired

On this day, six years ago a truly iconic and chaotic TV blunder aired on Celebrity Big Brother when Angie Bowie uttered the words “David’s dead” to Tiffany Pollard, who then mistook David Gest for David Bowie in a comedy of errors that Shakespeare himself probably couldn’t have made up if he tried...Let’s refresh our memory and cast our minds back to how the classic reality TV moment happened, shall we?When the news broke that music legend David Bowie had tragically died from cancer, his ex-wife Angie was starring in Big Brother alongside reality TV favourites Gemma Collins, Tiffany...
TV & VIDEOS
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Lawrence Post

Betty White spent her final years in a house she was forced to live in because her Carmel house was too inaccessible

Last week, Betty White passed away. The legendary actress was 99, just weeks short of her 100th birthday. The loss of Betty White has left millions of fans grieving and The Golden Girls actress will forever have a special place in our hearts. The last few years were quite challenging for White. And even though she seemed to be the happiest person in the world – she was forced against her will to do something that she didn’t want.
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MA
68K+
Followers
46K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy