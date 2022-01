Apple has made a massive impact on the tech world thanks to its proprietary silicon. Cupertino started to see its Mac sales skyrocket since the launch of the original M1 trio, which includes the 13-inch MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, and Mac mini. However, Apple’s success doesn’t stop there as the company has released more processors and Mac models, including the 24-inch iMac and the latest and most potent 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models that now feature Apple’s most powerful chipsets yet. These latest models have helped boost Apple sales even more, and it seems that this trend won’t stop anytime soon, as the latest report from Canalys shows that Mac shipments have reached an annual growth of 28.3 percent compared to the 14.6 percent growth of the global PC market.

COMPUTERS ・ 15 HOURS AGO