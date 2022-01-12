ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pop singer Ronnie Spector dies at 78

By Catherine Garcia
The Week
The Week
 15 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

Ronnie Spector, the leader of '60s girl group the Ronettes, died Wednesday following a short battle with cancer. She was 78. "Ronnie lived her life with a twinkle in her eye, a spunky attitude, a wicked sense of humor, and a smile on her face," Spector's family said in a statement....

theweek.com

Comments / 0

