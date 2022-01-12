ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Britain’s prime minister under fire for hosting party during COVID lockdown

Johnson under pressure over ‘bring your own booze’ party during lockdown

Boris Johnson is facing pressure to quit over allegations he attended a coronavirus lockdown-busting “bring your own booze” party in the Downing Street garden.The Prime Minister continued to support senior official Martin Reynolds, who invited colleagues to the gathering in May 2020 during England’s first lockdown, and has refused to say whether he attended it himself.Downing Street said Mr Reynolds, the Prime Minister’s principal private secretary, “continues in his role” after ITV news published the email he sent to colleagues encouraging them to bring alcohol to the event to “make the most of the lovely weather”.Asked whether Mr Johnson still...
UK's Johnson apologizes for attending party during lockdown

LONDON (AP) — Prime Minister Boris Johnson apologized Wednesday for attending a garden party during Britain’s first coronavirus lockdown, but brushed aside demands that he resign for breaching the rules his own government had imposed on the nation. The apology, which stopped short of admitting wrongdoing, was Johnson's...
U.K.’s Boris Johnson accused of breaking lockdown with garden party

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson faced a wave of public and political outrage on Tuesday over allegations that he and his staff flouted coronavirus lockdown rules by holding a garden party in 2020 while Britons were barred by law from meeting up with more than one person outside their households.
A timeline of all the parties the government have been accused of hosting during lockdowns

Over the last couple of months, claims that Downing Street held a number of parties while the country faced strict coronavirus rules have caused uproar. So much so that prime minister Boris Johnson announced that cabinet secretary Simon Case will investigate whether one of the parties took place – despite the PM and other ministers categorically denying it and claiming Downing Street consistently followed Covid rules during the period.
