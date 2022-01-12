ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

GOP congressman compares D.C. vaccine mandate to Nazism, drawing condemnation

By Meagan Flynn
Midland Reporter-Telegram
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleWASHINGTON - A Republican member of Congress drew swift condemnation Wednesday after comparing D.C.'s upcoming vaccine mandate to Nazi Germany - marking the latest instance in which a GOP lawmaker has chosen to compare measures intended to quell a public health emergency to Nazi practices that culminated in the genocide of...

www.mrt.com

Comments / 0

Related
POLITICO

Democrats are furious at GOP Rep. Warren Davidson’s tweets comparing D.C.’s pandemic rules to the Nazi regime.

Rep. Dean Phillips (D-Minn.) confronted Davidson on the floor this afternoon. What happened: Rep. Warren Davidson (R-Oho) is facing fierce blowback from Democratic colleagues, many of them Jewish, for numerous tweets this morning saying Washington's mask and vaccine policies are akin to Nazism. On the House floor this afternoon, a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheDailyBeast

House Republican Compares D.C. Vaccine Mandate to Holocaust

Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH) took time out of his day Wednesday not only to find a scan of a Nazi administrative form but also to tweet it. Davidson was comparing Washington, D.C.’s new rules on COVID-19 vaccination to German persecution of the Jews. After D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser tweeted that D.C. residents would need to start showing proof of vaccination to gain entry to most indoor venues, Davidson wrote, “This has been done before. #DoNotComply.” He followed up with, “Let’s recall that the Nazis dehumanized Jewish people before segregating them, segregated them before imprisoning them, imprisoned them before enslaving them, and enslaved them before massacring them.” The Auschwitz Memorial and the Anti-Defamation League condemned his comments. The Ohio Republican isn’t the first to make the ghoulish comparison. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) has likened COVID-19 restrictions to Nazi eugenics. Greene apologized but later made similar remarks.
CONGRESS & COURTS
WEAR

Gaetz bill would nullify COVID vaccine passport mandate in D.C.

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WEAR) -- Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz proposed legislation Wednesday that nullifies a COVID-19 vaccine passport mandate in Washington, D.C. Congressman Gaetz joined 19 original Republican co-sponsors in introducing a bill to block D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's enforcement of proof of vaccination. Bowser ordered that all D.C. businesses and...
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Ohio State
wjbc.com

GOP lawmaker compares DC vaccine protocols to Nazi Germany

Republican Rep. Warren Davidson of Ohio is drawing condemnation from his House colleagues for his comparison of Washington, DC’s vaccine and Covid-19 protocols to Nazi Germany. Responding to a tweet from DC Mayor Muriel Bowser reminding residents that proof of vaccination will be required to enter many business in...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

51 House and Senate Democrats

Are pushing their party's president for more Covid testing resources. Immediately. They want testing capacity so everyone can take "at least one rapid test per week." What happened: As the nation teems with millions of new Covid infections thanks to the Omicron variant, 51 congressional Democrats are asking President Joe Biden to take a number of steps to increase rapid testing around the country.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Fox 19

Greater Cincinnati Congressman likens pandemic precautions to Nazism

CINCINNATI (Enquirer) - A Cincinnati-area Republican congressman drew a worldwide backlash for a tweet that compared mandates for COVID-19 vaccines and masks to practices in Nazi Germany, according to our media partners at the Enquirer. Jewish organizations from around the world, including the Auschwitz Memorial, condemned the tweet from Rep....
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Muriel Bowser
Person
Don Beyer
Person
Warren Davidson
HuffingtonPost

Republicans MIA As Congress Marks Jan. 6 Anniversary

WASHINGTON ― Hardly any Republicans showed up Thursday to commemorate the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 attack on Congress, one of the worst days for democracy in U.S. history. The only ones present when the House of Representatives gaveled in for a brief session were Rep. Liz Cheney...
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Antisemitism#Nazism#Gop#Republican#Jews#Twitter#Swastika#Jewish#Vaccines Covid
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz portray Capitol riot as distraction to overturning 2020 election

Two far-right members of the House of Representatives held a press conference on Capitol Hill on the anniversary of the 6 January insurrection, defending President Donald Trump’s attempts to overturn the 2020 election and blaming rioters from distracting the GOP from achieving that goal.As much of the media was focused on events being held within the Capitol building itself, Reps Marjorie Taylor Greene and Matt Gaetz, two of the most ardent supporters of 2020 election conspiracies on Capitol Hill, claimed that there were legitimate reasons to suspect fraud in the 2020 election while throwing the president’s own supporters who...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Mail

Republican Senator Rob Portman joins at least 16 lawmakers who have gotten COVID during the Omicron surge as cases surge in Congress with 13% of Capitol staff testing positive

Republican Senator Rob Portman announced on Tuesday he tested positive for COVID, becoming the 16th lawmaker to catch the virus since mid-December. Portman, who is vaccinated and boosted, said he feels fine and will work remotely from his home in Ohio this week instead of coming to Washington D.C. for votes in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Germany
The Grand Rapids Press

Michigan Republican senators vote to condemn federal vaccine mandate for Head Start employees

LANSING, MI — Senate Republicans approved a resolution Wednesday to condemn a federal vaccine mandate approved by President Joe Biden requiring COVID-19 vaccines for employees of a federal education program. The resolution, offered by Sen. Lana Theis, R-Brighton, symbolically condemns Biden’s “authoritarian Head Start Vaccine and Mask Mandate and...
LANSING, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy