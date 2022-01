Digital transformation is driving cloud adoption in the enterprise. In 2020, more than 50% of organizations moved their workloads to the cloud, and Gartner predicts that companies will increase spending on cloud platforms by 14% within two years. But while the cloud is bringing greater flexibility and capabilities than on-premises systems, including remote data stores, it’s also posing a challenge for security teams struggling to keep up with the pace of data proliferation. A recent Cloud Security Alliance survey of IT professionals found that 58% are worried about security in the cloud, with the majority citing network security and staff-related issues as their top concerns.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 1 DAY AGO