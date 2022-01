A Black man who was firing a gun to celebrate the new year has allegedly been shot dead by a police officer without warning.Marquetta Williams said the incident occurred outside their home in Ohio’s Canton city at 12.05am on Saturday, when her husband James Williams, 46, was firing celebratory shots using her AR-15 rifle.She said that he had gone inside after participating in the annual neighbourhood tradition but then went back outside to fire a few more celebratory shots. He fired four shots into the air and turned to follow her inside again, but then said: “I’ve been shot”, according...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 8 DAYS AGO