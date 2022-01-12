Chuckanut Releases Single Hop Lager Adeena

BELLINGHAM, Washington – Chuckanut Brewery is constantly learning about the ingredients it uses and the Single HopLager series is an effort to understand how different hop varietals change a simple lager recipe. Many times a new hop is created and assigned a number.When the hop is grown in larger quantities a...
DENVER, Colorado – A new year brings a whole new Single Cask series from River North Brewery. Single Cask highlights different barrels featuring a mix of different styles released throughout the year. The first release is also the first chance for newcomers to sign up for the Norther Society and 2022 introduces a new membership: Noble Norther Society. Join the membership and pick up your first Single Cask on January 15th at the River North Brewery Washington Street taproom.
Editor’s Note: This whiskey was provided to us as a review sample by Buffalo Trace. This in no way, per our editorial policies, influenced the final outcome of this review. It should also be noted that by clicking the buy link towards the bottom of this review our site receives a small referral payment which helps to support, but not influence, our editorial and other costs.
Hershey, PA – Tröegs Independent Brewing announces the release of its once-a-year cult classic, Nugget Nectar. Excessively dry-hopped, this Imperial Amber celebrates the arrival of “fresh-off-the-bine” Nugget hops from the brewery’s annual trek to Yakima, WA, for hop selection. It’s no surprise that Nugget hops...
Sierra Nevada announced the debut of Hop Splash, a sparkling water infused with hops, on the brand’s Twitter account on Monday. This bitter refresher is zero percent alcohol, in addition to having zero carbs, zero sugar and zero calories. Sierra Nevada’s IPAs are considered some of the most important...
Featuring artwork by Max Mahn, brewery’s annual Off-Centered Art Series lineup commences with all-new beer innovation, Where the Wild Hops Are. Celebrating the creative magic at the intersection of art and ales, Dogfish Head Craft Brewery’s Off-Centered Art Series is a yearly collection of four limited-edition beers featuring artwork by a different collaborating artist. The brewery’s featured artist for 2022 is Max Mahn, a well-known printmaker and illustrator from Missoula, Montana. Max kicks off his Off-Centered Art Series residency with label artwork for the brewery’s all-new beer, Where the Wild Hops Are, a rustic, unfiltered IPA brewed with four wild-derived hop varieties. Now available nationwide on taps and shelves, in 6pk/12oz bottles. Track some down usingDogfish Head’s Fish Finder.
BALTIMORE, Maryland – Aged in whiskey barrels, this hybrid strong ale is a deep ruby color, featuring a heavy malty sweetness accompanied by notes of apple and tangerine. The brew also gives off a complex smoky aroma of bourbon and vanilla. “This beer is a culmination of many peoples’...
ARVADA, Colorado – LUKI Brewery produced 27 new beers in 2021. This year the brewery hopes to release more than 40 beers with the addition of their new 1-barrel pilot system. Called Majestic Mary’s Magnificent Malt Roadshow Menagerie, all 2022 pilot releases are brewed to inspire and awe, paying...
CLACKAMAS, Oregon – Portland Cider Co., one of Oregon’s longest operating independent cider producers, has announced the upcoming release of Blueberry Bourbon Basil in collaboration with Blue Star Donuts, an iconic Portland-based donut shop. The cider is inspired by Blue Star Donuts’ sweet and colorful Blueberry Bourbon Basil...
Salt Lake City, Utah – Epic Brewing Company is kicking off the new year in Caribbean style! Capt’n Ron Raisin Stout is a 9.5% ABV cannonball of a beer brewed with raisins that were bathed in a pirate’s favorite liquid: RUM! Escape the frigid temperatures of winter with this beer because each sip will take you to a pirate’s paradise.
WAITSFIELD, Vermont – Craft beer fans across the Northeast are anticipating the return of their favorite Lawson’s Finest Liquids with the announcement of the brewery’s year-round distribution calendar. 2022 features several notable returns from years past as well as several distributions available for the first time outside Vermont.
What we’re drinking: Tokyo Marg and Bkln Gold, two cannabis cocktails from Flyers. Where it’s from: Just launched, Flyers Cocktail Co. is a New York-based beverage brand that was founded by “three thrill-seeking Aussies” and award-winning mixologist Ivy Mix (Leyenda). The initial products are alcohol-free sparkling cannabis cocktails with full-spectrum CBD distillates.
SAN DIEGO, California – AleSmith Brewing Company is thrilled to announce the first of three limited-release, seasonal beers, Funwave Hazy IPA. Launching in 16 oz. can 6-packs, this fresh addition to AleSmith’s line-up will be available beginning in January through April. Remind your tastebuds to pack their bags and get ready to ride the wave of unforgettable flavor.
FREDERICK, Maryland – Maryland’s Flying Dog Brewery is coming out swinging in 2022 with the release of Super Hook Fruit Punch Sour, an amped up imperial that looks as good as it tastes. Super Hook’s deep pink liquid, that offers high pucker and low bitterness, is on full display in new clear glass bottles wrapped in original Ralph Steadman artwork.
Is it ever too early to start planning ahead for warmer days with a selection of the best light beers? Or rather, is there ever not an optimal time to have a cold light beer handy in your fridge, no matter the time of year? There’s a time and a place to reach for the best booze-free beers, just as there’s a time and a place to reach for a hopped-up IPA (even better if it just so happens to be one of the best craft beers on the market). But let’s consider the humble and hard-working light beer for...
SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – It was a hot August weekend in 2012. The Blue Angels were screaming past overhead during their annual Seafair show. The PNW Summer was at its sweltering height. And a little operation known as Reuben’s Brews opened its doors for the first time with a tap list perfectly crafted for a scorching summer weekend: a Robust Porter, an American Brown, an American Rye, a Dry Stout, and a Roggenbier.
ARMADA, Michigan – Blake’s Hard Cider(BHC), the Midwest’s largest craft cidery, announces the release of its first-ever Bar Cart Series, a line of hard ciders inspired by favorite cocktails. Drinkable on its own or with the addition of liquor to create a proper cocktail, Paloma is the first of three in the new line. It will be available across BHC’s 20+ state footprint beginning Friday, Jan. 7 with the two others to follow later in the year.
MONTAUK, New York – Montauk Brewing Company is transitioning the name for their LTO release program from the Ocean Series to the Montauk Brew Barn Series starting next month. These super rare and innovative brews will continue to drive the combination of creativity, art and science in small batches...
SAN DIEGO, California – AleSmith Brewing Company is adding a new IPA and package format to its year-round portfolio for 2022. Party Tricks is a West Coast-style IPA launching in cans and draft this January. Party Tricks hides nothing up its sleeves with amazing flavor and is ready to join the AleSmith lineup in 16 oz. can 6-packs.
Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+ Join today and save 20%!. Ok, we get it. ‘Cali Sober’ is a corny phrase. But, hey, we didn’t make it up. It’s an efficient way to describe the increasing number of people who are opting to limit or eliminate alcohol while continuing to use cannabis. Maybe that describes you all the time, or maybe it’s your approach to Dry January. Whatever your circumstances may be, you just might find that cannabis drinks pleasantly fill a niche where you might have otherwise consumed alcohol. And there are more and better cannabis drinks on the market now than ever before, taking inspiration from craft spirits, beers, and soft drinks. Read on to find some of the best.
Comments / 0