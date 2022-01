NEW FRANKLIN, Ohio — All along Lake Erie's shoreline, ice is forming. It can be very beautiful and look solid enough to walk on, but looks can be deceiving. In February of 2021, the sounds of Coast Guard choppers echoed along Cleveland's lakefront when a walk on frozen Lake Erie turned into a rescue. The ice broke away near Edgewater Park and carried a family towards open water. Thankfully, no one was hurt.

