Pot Legalization, Climate Change, $4.6B Budget Surplus On MD Lawmakers' Agenda

Opening day of the 444th session of the Maryland General Assembly Photo Credit: Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner Twitter

Lawmakers are facing some controversial issues on the legislative agenda ahead of Jan. 12: The opening day of the 444th session of the Maryland General Assembly.

Among them, climate change and the legalization of recreational marijuana. They'll also have to decide how to manage a $4.6 billion budget surplus, which has been largely a result of federal pandemic aid.

Democrats, who are in control of the General Assembly, say they want to make upgrades to parks, bridges, schools, and information technology systems a priority.

Meanwhile, Gov. Larry Hogan, a Republican, is proposing what he says is the largest tax-relief package in state history with the surplus. The majority of it would go to small businesses, families and retirees, he says.

