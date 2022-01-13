Game Day: Rockford Madlib with Rockford Chamber of Commerce

Democrats are making a renewed push to get federal voting legislation through the closely divided Senate, a move President Joe Biden continues to advocate. Two voting bills are being weighed in the Senate. The first is a wide-ranging measure called the Freedom to Vote Act, a compromise bill crafted by...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
WASHINGTON — For voting rights legislation, a major showdown is drawing near. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer of New York told Democratic colleagues in a letter Wednesday that he will force a procedural vote on the Freedom to Vote Act and the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. To...
