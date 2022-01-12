HEALTH MINUTE: CRITICAL BLOOD SHORTAGE IN US

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Local hospitals are asking Minnesotans to donate blood amid a national supply shortage that the Red Cross is calling a “crisis” not seen in more than a decade. “That is not language we use lightly,” said Tonia Teasley, regional CEO for the American Red Cross. More than 100 hospitals in Minnesota rely on the Red Cross for its supply, and the organization provides 40% of the country’s blood reserve. The pandemic cut off many reliable access points: There are fewer blood drives at businesses, churches and schools, which alone have decreased by more than half. Dr....

