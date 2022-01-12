HEALTH MINUTE: CRITICAL BLOOD SHORTAGE IN US

TYLER, Texas — **EDITOR'S NOTE: The video above is from Aug. 2021. East Texas communities are facing a significant drop in blood donations as the country goes through the “longest national blood shortage,” putting local patient care at risk in blood transfusion needs. According to Carter BloodCare’s...
ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Local hospitals are asking Minnesotans to donate blood amid a national supply shortage that the Red Cross is calling a “crisis” not seen in more than a decade.
“That is not language we use lightly,” said Tonia Teasley, regional CEO for the American Red Cross.
More than 100 hospitals in Minnesota rely on the Red Cross for its supply, and the organization provides 40% of the country’s blood reserve. The pandemic cut off many reliable access points: There are fewer blood drives at businesses, churches and schools, which alone have decreased by more than half.
ASHEVILLE, N.C. (WLOS) — Western North Carolina is on the verge of a community blood crisis, according to The Blood Connection. According to Katie Smithson, partnerships and media coordinator for TBC, the agency is experiencing a never-before-seen critical need for blood. TBC, which serves the Carolinas and Georgia, is...
WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blood banks across Central Texas are struggling to keep up their blood supply as fewer people donate blood. A national blood shortage means the Carter BloodCare in Waco only has enough blood on their shelves for a day at a time. “In an emergency we might...
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The blood supply in the Brazos Valley is at critical levels and officials with the Heart of Texas American Red Cross are looking for donors to help. According to the American Red Cross, they’re experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.
Staff shortages, the omicron variant of COVID-19 and winter weather have combined to make an ongoing blood shortage even more serious for blood services providers in Butler County and nationwide. “We're at the lowest point we have been in two years,” said Kristen Lane of Vitalant, a nonprofit blood services...
A national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system. Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, currently has a historic, two-year low blood supply. The fast-spreading omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing additional community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors.
Blood donations are at a critical low in the tri-state and across the US. The American Red Cross says, it’s due to the rise in Covid cases, severe weather, and staffing shortages. Donated blood has a shelf life of up to 42 days, depending on the type of anticoagulant...
The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., warning the public about the worst shortage in over a decade. The nonprofit said in a statement this week that U.S. blood centers in recent weeks have reported "less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level." It noted a decline in donor turnout since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to blood drive cancellations, staffing challenges and donor eligibility misinformation.
Christmas through New Year's Day are typically the 10 slowest days of the year for blood donations, and more patients get transfusions in January than any other month of the year. That's why the "Saving Arizona" blood drive had an urgent goal to get 500 donors. FOX 10 Photojournalist Mario Valadez has more.
Health authorities around the U.S. are increasingly taking the extraordinary step of allowing nurses and other workers infected with the coronavirus to stay on the job if they have mild symptoms or none at all. The move is a reaction to the severe hospital staffing shortages and crushing caseloads across...
The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
Vitalant, an organization that provides blood services, has announced a first-ever national blood shortage. The average donation needed nationally is 5,300 a day, but as of last month, the organization is down by 4,500 donors. The organization strives to have four-day supplies of various blood types, but lately, there’s only been two days’ worth of […]
As Covid-19 hospitalizations rates surge across the country, the American Red Cross and other groups say the US blood supply is dangerously low. What's causing the supplies to be depleted and how you can help.
As COVID-19 hospitalizations rates surge across the country the American Red Cross and other groups say the U.S. blood supply is dangerously low. In today’s Health Minute, Mandy Gaither has more on what’s causing the supplies to be depleted — and how you can help.
The nonprofit organization Vitalant is raising awareness of an ongoing national blood shortage. Vitalant services blood to almost 900 hospitals across 28 states. The organization said that it fell short of its usual goal by more than 4,500 donations in December 2021 and the trend has continued into January 2022.
