ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

HEALTH MINUTE: CRITICAL BLOOD SHORTAGE IN US

tucson.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleAs Covid-19 hospitalizations rates surge across the country, the...

tucson.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Minnesota

Minnesota Hospitals, Red Cross Ask For Blood Donations Amid National Supply ‘Crisis’

ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — Local hospitals are asking Minnesotans to donate blood amid a national supply shortage that the Red Cross is calling a “crisis” not seen in more than a decade. “That is not language we use lightly,” said Tonia Teasley, regional CEO for the American Red Cross. More than 100 hospitals in Minnesota rely on the Red Cross for its supply, and the organization provides 40% of the country’s blood reserve. The pandemic cut off many reliable access points: There are fewer blood drives at businesses, churches and schools, which alone have decreased by more than half. Dr....
MINNESOTA STATE
KWTX

Local blood banks critically low on blood supply

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - Blood banks across Central Texas are struggling to keep up their blood supply as fewer people donate blood. A national blood shortage means the Carter BloodCare in Waco only has enough blood on their shelves for a day at a time. “In an emergency we might...
WACO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blood#The American Red Cross
KBTX.com

Brazos Valley Red Cross seeking blood donations to address critical shortages

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - The blood supply in the Brazos Valley is at critical levels and officials with the Heart of Texas American Red Cross are looking for donors to help. According to the American Red Cross, they’re experiencing the worst blood shortage in over a decade. The dangerously low blood supply levels have forced some hospitals to defer patients from major surgery, including organ transplants.
BRYAN, TX
cranberryeagle.com

Omicron variant exacerbates blood shortage

Staff shortages, the omicron variant of COVID-19 and winter weather have combined to make an ongoing blood shortage even more serious for blood services providers in Butler County and nationwide. “We're at the lowest point we have been in two years,” said Kristen Lane of Vitalant, a nonprofit blood services...
BUTLER COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
eturbonews.com

Blood Supply Shortage in US: Donors Urgently Needed Now

A national blood shortage is further stressing the nation’s fragile healthcare system. Vitalant, which services about 900 hospitals across 28 states, currently has a historic, two-year low blood supply. The fast-spreading omicron variant is the latest COVID-19 complication forcing additional community blood drives to cancel and lessening the number of healthy and available donors.
ADVOCACY
104.1 WIKY

Blood Donations At A Critical Low

Blood donations are at a critical low in the tri-state and across the US. The American Red Cross says, it’s due to the rise in Covid cases, severe weather, and staffing shortages. Donated blood has a shelf life of up to 42 days, depending on the type of anticoagulant...
ADVOCACY
foxla.com

Red Cross declares 1st ever US blood shortage crisis: How to donate, types needed

The American Red Cross has declared its first-ever national blood crisis in the U.S., warning the public about the worst shortage in over a decade. The nonprofit said in a statement this week that U.S. blood centers in recent weeks have reported "less than a one-day’s supply of blood of certain critical blood types—a dangerously low level." It noted a decline in donor turnout since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in addition to blood drive cancellations, staffing challenges and donor eligibility misinformation.
LOS ANGELES, CA
bigrapidsdailynews.com

American Red Cross facing critical blood shortage crisis amid pandemic

The American Red Cross is facing a national blood crisis – its worst blood shortage in over a decade, posing a concerning risk to patient care. Amid this crisis, doctors have been forced to make difficult decisions about who receives blood transfusions and who will need to wait until more products become available. Blood and platelet donations are critically needed to help prevent further delays in vital medical treatments.
CHARITIES
KX News

Vitalant warns of national blood shortage

Vitalant, an organization that provides blood services, has announced a first-ever national blood shortage. The average donation needed nationally is 5,300 a day, but as of last month, the organization is down by 4,500 donors. The organization strives to have four-day supplies of various blood types, but lately, there’s only been two days’ worth of […]
HEALTH
wnky.com

Health News – Nationwide blood shortage

As COVID-19 hospitalizations rates surge across the country the American Red Cross and other groups say the U.S. blood supply is dangerously low. In today’s Health Minute, Mandy Gaither has more on what’s causing the supplies to be depleted — and how you can help.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Taos News

National blood supply shortage underway

The nonprofit organization Vitalant is raising awareness of an ongoing national blood shortage. Vitalant services blood to almost 900 hospitals across 28 states. The organization said that it fell short of its usual goal by more than 4,500 donations in December 2021 and the trend has continued into January 2022.
ADVOCACY
wpsu.org

Health Minute: Handwashing

WPSU’s Health Minute is a collaboration with Penn State’s Ross and Carol Nese College of Nursing. Handwashing continues to be an important way to prevent the spread of coronavirus and other respiratory illnesses. The steps for effective handwashing include:. Wet your hands with warm or cold water, turn...
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy