ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 Instant Reactions

By Van Lathan
The Ringer
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Midnight Boys are calling upon the three families to talk about all things Book of Boba Fett in the...

www.theringer.com

Comments / 0

Related
thenerdstash.com

The Book of Boba Fett’ Introduces Major Character from Star Wars Comics

In the second episode of The Book of Boba Fett, hardcore Star Wars fans were surprised to see a fan favorite from Marvel’s Star Wars comics. This comic character made their live-action debut at a pivotal moment within the episode. While this episode of The Book of Boba Fett...
COMICS
The Hollywood Reporter

Disney+’s ‘The Book of Boba Fett’: TV Review

His mask and single-minded mission made him enigmatic. But it was scarcity that rendered Boba Fett so alluring to so many Star Wars fans who made the backstory-deficient bounty hunter a key player in backyard battles spinning familiar action figures off into their own side adventures. Would the allure of Boba Fett have been as strong if his journey from Star Wars Holiday Special oddity to Han Solo tormentor to sarlacc kibble hadn’t been so abrupt, and forged from so little screen time? It’s hard to tell, but George Lucas and the subsequent shepherds of the Star Wars legacy have been...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Redeems Bounty Hunter’s Silly ‘Return of the Jedi’ Exit

[This story contains spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett.] Boba Fett was an instant fan favorite the moment he stepped on screen in The Empire Strikes Back. Well, technically, he stirred a massive fascination when he was initially introduced in the infamous Star Wars Holiday Special and then had his (non-rocket firing) action figure released among the first slew of Kenner toys in the late ’70s. So, it was a massive disappointment when the most feared bounty hunter in the galaxy was so easily dispatched by Han Solo when he accidentally ignited Fett’s jetpack during the heroes’ escape from Jabba the...
MOVIES
GamesRadar+

Star Wars fans think they've spotted a surprise cameo in The Book of Boba Fett

Warning: The Book of Boba Fett spoilers ahead! Turn back now if you haven't seen the latest episode on Disney Plus!. The Book of Boba Fett episode 2 is here, and it revealed who was behind that assassination attempt on the former bounty hunter, introduced us to two other members of the Hutt clan, and showed us more of Fett's backstory with the Tusken Raiders.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boba Fett#Td St Matthew Daniel
Esquire

Evil Chewbacca In The Book of Boba Fett Will Absolutely Be Back

Well, here I was on this gloomy Tuesday morning, slightly upset and mildly horrified by the sight of Jabba the Hutt's cousins—who are twins, with a sort of Lil and Dil dynamic—early on in Episode Two of Disney+'s The Book of Boba Fett. Then, something even more upsetting and horrifying popped up on the screen: Evil Chewbacca.
MOVIES
NPR

Decades ago, movies imagined a futuristic 2022

Movies have been imagining the future for a long time. Perhaps faster-than-light-speed space travel and teleportation in Star Trek could still be in store for the 24th century, but we'll have to wait 300 years to find out. But for movies from decades past, their distant future is now —...
MOVIES
digitalspy.com

Star Wars unveils new Book of Boba Fett character posters

The Book of Boba Fett spoilers follow. Star Wars' spin-off The Book of Boba Fett has released new character posters following its season premiere. After the first episode, Disney+ has dropped fresh images, surprising fans with two characters that seem to have a lesser impact on the show, at least for the time being.
MOVIES
Decider.com

Woman Crush Wednesday: Ming-Na Wen is an Intergalactic Icon in ‘The Book of Boba Fett’

Well, here we are, folks. Another year that has simultaneously lasted a decade while flying by in the blink of an eye. But before we jump into the clean slate that is 2022, we want to end the year on a high with one last world-class Woman Crush Wednesday to pay homage to an amazing actress who has helped to make 2021 a great year for women in film and television. This week, we’re celebrating a wonderful woman who has spent the last several decades serving up performances that have positively impacted the lives of many in addition to leaving a lasting impression on the entertainment industry as we know it. So, without further ado, give it up for your WCW, the magnificent Ming-Na Wen!
VIDEO GAMES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
ComicBook

The Book of Boba Fett: Disney Legend Ming-Na Wen Faces Hilarious Disney+ Conundrum

The Book of Boba Fett premiered yesterday, and it's been met with mostly positive reviews from critics and fans alike. Currently, the show is up on Rotten Tomatoes with an 83% critics score and a 76% audience score. The series featured the long-awaited return of Temuera Morrison as Boba Fett and Ming-Na Wen as Fennec Shand, and both characters are now available as Disney+ avatars. However, that's a bit of a problem for Wen, who is a Disney Legend known for more than one role. Wen also voiced Mulan, which means she's now struggling to choose her avatar on the streaming site.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Confirmed by Star Wars

New Han Solo & Chewbacca Series Confirmed by Star Wars. Most of the Star Wars comics’ current timeframe that are currently being published is between the events of Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back and Star Wars: Return of the Jedi, the time in which Han Solo was frozen in carbonite and the Rebel Alliance is trying to look for him. For those fans who miss Han Solo’s adventures and exploits, StarWars.com has confirmed that a new series of Han Solo and Chewbacca will be released in March of 2022. The new series will be exploring an unexplored chapter of the duo’s history, showing the adventures that they encountered between Solo: A Star Wars Story and Star Wars: A New Hope.
COMICS
ComicBook

Star Wars: Ming-Na Wen Promotes Book of Boba Fett and Galaxy's Edge in New Video

Ever since it was first announced, Star Wars fans have been wanting to visit Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge at Disney parks to immerse themselves in the galaxy far, far away as authentically as possible, and with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett actor Ming-Na Wen being a massive fan of the franchise herself, she recently paid a visit to the exciting locale at the Disneyland location. While there, Wen visited the throne seen in The Book of Boba Fett that visitors to Downtown Disney can also sit in, as she shared an all-new video promoting both Galaxy's Edge and the new series. Check out the video below and see new episodes of Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett on Disney+ every Wednesday.
MOVIES
Hello Magazine

The Book of Boba Fett: viewers saying the same thing about episode two

The Book of Boba Fett finally aired at the end of 2021 to the delight of Star Wars fans everywhere and saw the return of the famous bounty hunter who made his first reappearance in The Mandalorian. After the opening episode was met with praise from fans, did the second instalment meet expectation? Find out what viewers are saying here…
TV & VIDEOS
Collider

'The Book of Boba Fett': Robert Rodriguez Had a Surprise Cameo in Chapter 1

The spinoff to Disney+’s The Mandalorian, The Book of Boba Fett premiered Wednesday on the streaming service and featured a surprise cameo from none other than the Alita: Battle Angel director Robert Rodriguez. Along with directing "Chapter 1: Stranger in a Strange Land," Rodriguez was also the character Dokk...
MOVIES
showbizjunkies.com

‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Featurette: “Being Boba Fett”

Disney+’s new The Book of Boba Fett featurette begins with a voice-over by Temuera Morrison as the legendary bounty hunter. “Left for dead on the sands of Tatooine – I am Boba Fett,” declares the series’ lead character. The one-minute video features Morrison, Dave Filoni,...
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Sith Council — Spoiler Review of ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 1

Kristian Harloff is back this week with his Star Wars show “Sith Council,” where he discusses in great detail the opening episode of The Book of Boba Fett, “Stranger in a Strange Land,” which sees the return of the title character played by Temuera Morrison, along with Fennec Shand (Ming-Na Wen). You can check out our review for the episode here as well.
MOVIES
starwarsnewsnet.com

Review: ‘The Book of Boba Fett’ Chapter 3 “The Streets of Mos Espa” Reveals New Foes

Chapter 3 of The Book of Boba Fett finally moves the focus away from flashbacks, though fans might still be left wanting more from the present-day storyline. Now that we know the story of how Boba Fett survived the Sarlacc Pit and ended up with the Tuskens, the show seems ready to show us a lot more of what Boba will get up to in his early days as a crime lord. Unfortunately, some of the new characters introduced in Chapter 3 didn’t really land as well as Jon Favreau and director Robert Rodriguez probably hoped they would, and the antagonists introduced in last week’s episode don’t seem to be the threats they first appeared to be.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy