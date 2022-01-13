ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
French teachers strike over "chaotic" COVID-19 strategy for schools

By Antony Paone, Eric Gaillard
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
Schoolchildren, wearing protective face masks, work in a classroom at the College Jean Renoir Middle School in Boulogne-Billancourt, near Paris, France, January 7, 2022. REUTERS/Yiming Woo//File Photo

PARIS, Jan 13 (Reuters) - Tens of thousands of French teachers angry with the government's COVID-19 rules walked off the job on Thursday and took to the streets to demand better protection for pupils and staff against infection.

Teachers, parents and school directors have struggled to deal with the pandemic and the many twist and turns on COVID rules at school. New testing requirements announced on the eve of the return from Christmas holidays and changed twice since coalesced the anger.

"We had reached such a level of exasperation, tiredness, and anger that we didn't have any other option but to organise a strike to send a strong message to the government," said Elisabeth Allain-Moreno, national secretary of the SE-UNSA teachers union.

The exasperation was felt in protest rallies across France, at which many called for the resignation of Education Minister Jean-Michel Blanquer.

"The (health) protocol mutates faster than the virus," one poster read at a rally in the southern city of Nice.

A government source said Blanquer was unlikely to lose his job three months before the presidential election. Prime Minister Jean Castex will, however, meet teachers' representatives later on Thursday, his office said.

Several left-wing candidates in April's presidential election, including Socialist Anne Hidalgo, whose platform includes doubling teachers' salaries, and hard-left Jean-Luc Melenchon, took part in the Paris protest.

'FED UP'

Some schools were closed on Thursday because of the strike, others were open only for children of health workers while a number operated normally.

Unions said large numbers of teachers - including about 75% in primary schools and 62% in high schools - joined the one-day strike. The Education Ministry's figures were much lower, 38.5% in primary schools, and just under 24% in high schools.

A joint statement by 11 unions blamed the government for what it called a "chaotic situation" due to "incessant changes of footing, unworkable protocols and the lack of appropriate tools to guarantee (schools) can function properly".

The government stood by its policy to keep classes open and requiring all pupils in contact with an infected person to get tested three times. Some degree of complication is the price to pay to keep schools open, it said.

"I know it's tough, but a strike does not solve problems. One does not strike against a virus," Blanquer told BFM TV.

Infections have surged in schools as France has set records with close to 370,000 new daily cases, sending families scrambling to get their children tested.

"My children and I, we're fed up with getting tested every other day," said Corinne Courvoisier, the mother of seven-year old twins, who had joined the protest rally in Nice.

"We started testing Nelson and Elsa on Friday because there was a suspicion of a positive COVID-19 test in Nelson's class, so Friday, then Sunday, then Tuesday, and then yesterday we were sent a letter from the director that there was another suspected case in Elsa's class ... We're never seeing the end of it."

Reporting by Lea Guedj, Antony Paone, Elizabeth Pineau in Paris, Eric Gaillard in Nice; Writing by Ingrid Melander; editing by John Stonestreet, Angus MacSwan and Emelia Sithole-Matarise

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

The Independent

Omicron exposes inflexibility of Europe's public hospitals

A World Health Organization official warned last week of a “closing window of opportunity” for European countries to prevent their health care systems from being overwhelmed as the omicron variant produces near-vertical growth in coronavirus infections. In France, Britain and Spain, nations with comparatively strong national health programs, that window may already be closed.The director of an intensive care unit at a hospital in Strasbourg is turning patients away. A surgeon at a London hospital describes a critical delay in a man's cancer diagnosis. Spain is seeing its determination to prevent a system collapse tested as omicron keeps medical...
WORLD
Reuters

Protest in Netherlands against coronavirus measures

AMSTERDAM, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Thousands of protesters packed Amsterdam's streets on Sunday in opposition to the government-imposed COVID-19 measures and vaccination campaign as virus infections hit a new record. Authorities were granted stop and search powers at several locations across the city and scores of riot police vans patrolled...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Malta sees biggest protest yet against COVID measures

VALLETTA, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Malta saw its biggest protest yet against COVID rules on Sunday, with hundreds of people marching in the capital Valletta against new measures requiring production of a COVID certificate for entry to most venues including restaurants, gyms and bars. Malta has seen one of the...
PROTESTS
Reuters

Anti-vaccine far-right rally attracts hundreds in Hungary

BUDAPEST, Jan 16 (Reuters) - Over a thousand people marched in Budapest protesting against COVID-19 inoculation at a rally organised by the far-right Our Homeland Movement, which has been campaigning on a fierce anti-vaccine and anti-immigration message ahead of April 3 elections. "Vaccines should not be mandatory! We don't tolerate...
IMMIGRATION
Reuters

