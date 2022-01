Over the holidays, Google has been hard at work preparing the next beta version of its browser, and now, a few days into 2022, the first release of Chrome 98 has just arrived. It starts of the year with a bit of a blast, bringing some improvements to emoji and better PWAs. It's also teasing some features that will come to full fruition later down the line, like enhanced screenshotting tools and a new privacy guide.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 6 DAYS AGO