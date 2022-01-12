ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Police Looking For Missing 18-Year-Old Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista, Last Seen Downtown

CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Vy0re_0dk8g10h00

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista was last seen Sunday morning around 2:20 a.m. on Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh police said. He was walking near Gateway Plaza towards Commonwealth Plaza.

Police said he was wearing a red and black coat, light blue jeans and gray with white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Wanted For Shooting A Man During A Domestic Incident Taken Into Custody

PLUM BOROUGH (KDKA) – A woman who shot a man several times at a home on Emerald Drive in Plum on Wednesday night has been taken into custody. Police say Crystal Veasey is responsible for shooting the man several times in the chest, shoulder, and hand. Photo Credit: Allegheny County They believe it happened because of a domestic incident and it left the man in the hospital in critical condition. While the shooting was not caught on camera, Ring Doorbell footage showed the victim in the middle of the road calling for help. The home on Emerald Drive isn’t the only possible investigation scene, in this case, they are also looking at another scene on Kerr Road. A neighbor in the area said he and his family were caught in the crossfire when three bullets flew into their home, causing them to dive on the floor to protect their child. The criminal complaint obtained by KDKA also revealed that neighbors saw Veasey with a knife and hammer chasing the victim down the street.
PLUM, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Charged With Kidnapping In 14-Year-Old Girl’s Disappearance

WAYNESBURG, Pa. (KDKA) – A man is accused of kidnapping a 14-year-old girl from Greene County. “I was so scared she wasn’t returning. You see so many children who don’t make it home,” said her mother Heidi Britton. However, Heidi is breathing a sigh of relief. Her daughter Zaria is safe after she disappeared early Tuesday. Zaria was staying with her grandmother in Waynesburg when she took off in her jeep with $500 in cash and her cell phone, investigators said. (Photo provided by Waynesburg police) Britton and Jordan were found in a hotel room Tuesday night in Lewisburg, West Virginia, about 200 miles...
GREENE COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Father Charged In 7-Week-Old Son’s Death

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Pittsburgh father is facing charges for the death of his infant son nearly two years ago. Cory Neidert called 911 on Feb. 1, 2020, to say his 7-week-old son had fallen down the stairs at a home in the 900 block of Delevan Street, Pittsburgh police said. Neidert told police he woke up to his son crying and found the baby at the bottom of the steps. Neidert told police he had a sleepwalking problem, and he might have dropped the child while sleepwalking. He told police of two other past sleepwalking incidents. Further investigation...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Guns And Drugs Found During Allegheny County Home Search

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Leet Township Police Department seized suspected heroin, suspected crack cocaine and guns during a search of a home. Police said a search warrant was served at a home on Plum Street on Tuesday following a months-long investigation. Approximately 11 bricks of suspected heroin, 12 grams of suspected crack cocaine, a firearm, a rifle, approximately 40 Suboxone strips, and a significant amount of drug paraphernalia were found. Eight people were arrested, law enforcement said. They all face various charges.
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Pittsburgh, PA
Crime & Safety
City
Pittsburgh, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Ross Township Police Using New Database To Help Improve Communication Between Individuals With Autism, Special Needs

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSS TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — Police in Ross Township have begun using a new database to be able to help provide better services for people with autism and other special needs. The database will help police officers by providing information when they come across an individual who may not be able to give them their name, address, or phone number or those of family members. Police say an example of how this can be helpful is when a person goes missing and needs help being reunited with their family. The Database for People with Autism promotes communication between police and residents and allows individuals to enter information into the system like personal descriptions, favorite places to go, and other needs, as well as emergency contact information. For more information on how to use the system, click here.
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh-Area Dentist Accused Of Killing Wife On African Safari Trip To Claim Millions In Insurance Money

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A Pittsburgh-area dentist is accused of killing his wife in Africa to claim millions in insurance money. WATCH: KDKA’s Meghan Schiller reports: Lawrence Rudolph, the founder of Three Rivers Dental here in Pittsburgh, is charged with mail fraud. But federal investigators have laid out much more in dozens of pages of court filings. According to the criminal complaint filed in a federal court in Colorado back in December, FBI investigators claim Rudolph killed his wife, Bianca Rudolph, while they were on a safari and hunting trip to Africa in 2016. READ: Criminal Complaint Federal investigators allege the man killed his wife and...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Missing Pittsburgh Man, Believed To Be Headed To Florida, Found Safe

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh police have located a missing man who was believed to be headed to Florida. David Nolle, 67, was found safe early on Tuesday afternoon, just a few hours after police reported him missing. He had not been heard from since Jan. 7, police said. (Photo Provided by Pittsburgh Police) Police believed he might have been going to Florida. They did not say where Nolle was located, but he is safe. David Nolle has been located safely. Thank you for your assistance. pic.twitter.com/qPmEJpsnOe — Pittsburgh Police (@PghPolice) January 11, 2022
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Vehicle Crashes Into Ross Township Adult Store

By: KDKA-TV News Staff ROSS TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) – A vehicle crashed into an adult store in Ross Township for the second time since October. The crash happened Monday afternoon at the Adultmart on McKnight Road. (Photo: KDKA Photojournalist Fred Williams) Details are limited, but the vehicle left behind some damage to the building. In October, an SUV slammed into the store after a police chase. There was no word on the driver’s condition nor what led up to Tuesday’s crash.
PITTSBURGH, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pittsburgh Police#Downtown Pittsburgh#Kdka Tv News Staff
CBS Pittsburgh

Ronald Steave, Man Wanted In Homewood South Triple Homicide, Suspected In Other Shootings

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — U.S. Marshals are joining the search for a man wanted in a triple homicide on New Year’s Eve in Homewood South and suspected in several other shootings. Pittsburgh Police issued an arrest warrant for 29-year-old Ronald Steave over the weekend. He is facing three counts of criminal homicide and weapons violations. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police Steave is accused in the deaths of Nandi Fitzgerald and Tatiana Hill, both 28, and 12-year-old Denzel Nowlin Jr. Pittsburgh police were initially called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. on December 31 for reports of shots fired. Officers found a woman...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Firefighters’ Quick Actions Help Save Person From Rowhome Fire

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh firefighters made a swift save on Tuesday night. A rowhome went up in flames and left smoke pouring from the building in the Hill District along Reed Street. One person had gotten out but was on a porch roof and found themselves trapped. Firefighters were able to make their way to the roof and rescue them. No one was injured in the fire but two neighboring units were damaged. The Red Cross is now helping the people who are without a home.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Who Stalked Ex-Girlfriend, Murdered Her New Boyfriend Sentenced To 22-54 Years In Prison

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A judge has sentenced a man to decades in prison for stalking his ex-girlfriend and murdering her new boyfriend. Matthew Lambert will spend 22 to 54 years in prison. He had pleaded guilty to five felony counts. (Courtesy: Allegheny County) Lambert put a GPS tracker on his ex-girlfriend’s car and sent her hundreds of threatening text messages. In 2019, police say Lambert went to the North Side and killed Tre Valorie, a man the woman had started dating. Jerquay Atkins and Tyler Sherrell, two other men charged in that killing, are still awaiting trial.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Arrested After Body Found In Shed Behind Knoxville Home

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A suspect is in custody after police found a body inside a shed behind a Knoxville home on Saturday afternoon. Police arrested 26-year-old Montel Reed in connection to the case. Reed is facing charges of criminal homicide, tampering with evidence, and abuse of a corpse. Police have taken Reed to Allegheny County Jail. On Saturday afternoon, multiple police units were called to the scene and could be seen going in and out of the shed collecting and processing evidence. With caution tape and police surrounding the home, detectives worked to learn what happened. The victim was been identified as 38-year-old Crystal Leshner of Pittsburgh. It’s still not known how long Leshner’s body had been in the shed.
PITTSBURGH, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS Pittsburgh

Arrest Warrant Issued For Suspect In New Year’s Eve Triple Homicide

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh Police Homicide Detectives have a suspect in the New Year’s Eve triple homicide in Homewood South. Photo Credit: Pittsburgh Police A warrant has been issued for 29-year-old Ronald Steave and he is facing three counts of criminal homicide and VUFA Person not to possess a firearm. Anyone with information is being asked to call police headquarters at 412-323-7800 or call 911. Pittsburgh police were called to the 7500 block of Hamilton Avenue around 4 a.m. on December 31 for reports of shots fired. Once officers arrived, they found a woman who had been shot in the head. SWAT was called and their search of the home found two other victims. The victims were identified as Nandi Fitzgerald, Tatiana Hill, both 28, and 12-year-old Denzel Nowlin Jr. Stay With KDKA.com For More Details
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Charged With Animal Cruelty For Second Time, Faced Other Charges In 2016

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man who was previously charged with starving a dog is accused of doing it again. Police say the young dog that Gerald Walker was caring for in Lincoln-Lemington-Belmar was severely emaciated and had been left outside in a cage in the cold and rain. Animal control officials took the dog to the vet, but it couldn’t be saved. In 2016, Walker was charged with starving a pit bull mix in Homewood. Animal control officials said the dog named Effie was emaciated and was so hungry she ate clothes and plastic, Effie needed surgery, but made a full recovery. The police officer who found her ended up adopting her.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Hit By Port Authority Bus In Critical Condition

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A woman was taken to the hospital after being struck by a Port Authority bus in downtown Pittsburgh. First responders arrived on the scene near the intersection of Liberty Avenue and Smithfield Street just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday. (Photo Credit: KDKA Photojournalist Brian Smithmyer) The Port Authority says the woman was caught between the front bumper of a bus and the street. The woman was taken to the UPMC Mercy Hospital by ambulance and was last listed in critical condition. The driver of the bus was said to be shaken up, but not injured. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Beaver County Fire Departments Rescue Fallen Horse

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) — A compelling rescue took place Tuesday in Beaver County. Several fire departments responded to a call of a horse in distress. The Darlington Township Volunteer Fire Department, along with three other area fire companies, responded to a mission of mercy at a farm on Constitution Boulevard. Leggs, a beautiful 32-year-old horse belonging to Emily Lesko, fell outside in the bitter cold and could not get up. “I was looking out the window and it looked like he was rolling and the next thing I knew he couldn’t get up,” Lesko said. (Photo Credit: KDKA) Firefighters comforted the horse while the...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

2 People Injured In Bus Crash On East Carson Street

By: KDKA-TV News Staff PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital following a bus crash on Pittsburgh’s South Side. The crash occurred just after 7 a.m. near the intersection of East Carson Street and the Smithfield Street Bridge. (Photo Credit: Submitted) Dispatchers tell KDKA that two people were transported from the scene. Their conditions are unknown at this time. It’s unclear what caused the crash. Stay with KDKA for more on this developing story.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Police: Suspect Steals Game Console From WVU Campus Building

By: KDKA-TV News Staff MORGANTOWN, W.V. (KDKA) — West Virginia University Police are searching for a person who stole a video game console from a building early this morning. According to police, the suspect went into an apartment in Vandalia Hall, took the console and was nearly caught before he ran off. He left behind a TV that police think came from another place. Police have not identified the suspect. They say witnesses told them that the suspect was a man about 5’10 tall and “wearing a white hoodie, maroon vest and dark colored pants.” University police are urging students, faculty and staff to stay safe and report any suspicious activity. Anyone with tips about the burglary can contact police at 304-293-COPS (2677).
MORGANTOWN, WV
CBS Pittsburgh

Terry Shaffer, Former Shanksville Fire Chief Who Responded On 9/11, Needs New Heart

SOMERSET COUNTY (KDKA) — The Tower of Voices remembers the 40 lives lost after terrorists hijacked and crashed Flight 93 on Sept. 11, 2001. It welcomes visitors to the Flight 93 Memorial; a site Terry Shaffer advocated for. “It’s about these people who lost their lives,” his daughter, Rebecca Kuzar, said. The former chief of the Shanksville Volunteer Fire Department was one of the first people to respond after the plane went down on that tragic day. “I’m sure he didn’t ever expect a call like that. Never of us ever did,” firefighter Brad Shober said. As federal agencies moved in, Shaffer and his...
SHANKSVILLE, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Woman Rushed To Hospital After Hit-And-Run In Homewood South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police launched an investigation into a hit and run in Homewood South. Police say a woman was hit by a black or dark blue pickup truck on Frankstown Avenue and Sterrett Street around 10 p.m. last night. The 30-year old woman was taken to the hospital. She was last listed in critical condition. If anyone has any information, they are asked to call police headquarters.
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy