Police Looking For Missing 18-Year-Old Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista, Last Seen Downtown
By: KDKA-TV News Staff
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.
Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista was last seen Sunday morning around 2:20 a.m. on Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh police said. He was walking near Gateway Plaza towards Commonwealth Plaza.
Police said he was wearing a red and black coat, light blue jeans and gray with white tennis shoes.
Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141
