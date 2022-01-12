Police Looking For Missing 18-Year-Old Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista, Last Seen Downtown

By: KDKA-TV News Staff

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Police are asking for help finding a missing teen.

Erick Huvaldo-Lopez Bautista was last seen Sunday morning around 2:20 a.m. on Stanwix Street, Pittsburgh police said. He was walking near Gateway Plaza towards Commonwealth Plaza.

Police said he was wearing a red and black coat, light blue jeans and gray with white tennis shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call 412-323-7141