ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Economists Predict Highest Inflation Rate In 40 Years Should Ease Later In 2022

By Jon Delano
CBS Pittsburgh
CBS Pittsburgh
 16 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4eKp9a_0dk8g07y00

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Nobody likes rising prices, but as Americans got back to work last year and the recovery began, the cost of almost everything has gone up, too.

The inflation rate has now hit its highest level in nearly 40 years.

Since 1992, the annual inflation rate has been around 3 percent, between one and 4 percent each year. But in 2021 inflation hit 7 percent, the highest since Ronald Reagan was president. And while economists think it will come down this year, inflation will take a toll out of everyone’s wallet.

The consumer price index – or CPI – is the government’s way to calculate inflation.

“You can think of it simply as the average prices of things that people typically buy, the typical household, so it includes things like the price of gasoline, the price of housing, the price of food,” says Prof. Antony Davies, an economist at Duquesne University.

The CPI’s 7 percent inflation rate was fueled by energy costs that jumped over 29 percent last year, while food prices rose 6 percent.

Another huge contributor – the price of vehicles, including used cars, says Davies.

“What’s driving this largely is the price of vehicles. They’re up like 40 percent since last year,” Davies told KDKA money editor Jon Delano.

Most economists like Omair Sharif, founder of Inflation Insights, say the pandemic is largely to blame, creating supply chain problems overseas and at ports that drive up prices. And then there’s the demand side.

“Right now, not as many people are flying as we normally see. Not as many people are going out to restaurants due to COVID. What they’re spending their money on is durable goods. They’re buying furniture. They’re buying TVs, things of that nature. And that’s also sort of driving up the costs,” says Sharif.

Although the 2021 inflation rate is high, the trend may be better than it feels. The December monthly inflation rate at 0.5 percent is down from October’s rate of 0.9 percent. So what will 2022 look like?

“The next few months will stay around 7 percent inflation, and by the middle of the year, you should hopefully get down to 4 and 4.5 percent. And by the end of the year, I expect we should be closer to about 3 percent,” says Sharif.

Whatever the inflation rate, economists say don’t count on quick wage increases to offset the price rise.

“Wages will rise with inflation, but they tend to rise in a lagged fashion,” says Davies. “That is, we’ll get inflation now and you feel that in your pocketbook because things are more expensive, and you won’t get the raise until next year.”

And watch the Federal Reserve. Economists expect the Fed to raise interest rates at least a little bit to combat inflation, adding to the cost of a credit card or consumer loan.

Comments / 0

Related
AFP

Fed reports signs businesses are seeing price surge ebb

More American businesses began seeing prices fall or stabilize as 2021 drew to a close, the Federal Reserve said Wednesday, offering hope that the wave of inflation the United States endured last year could be subsiding. However, the central bank's latest Beige Book survey of economic conditions covering the period from late November till the first few days of 2022 also warned that the Omicron variant of Covid-19 had already disrupted business as it spread nationwide. Most of the people who spoke to the Fed's regional banks reported "solid growth" in prices, but the report said "some also noted that price increases had decelerated a bit from the robust pace experienced in recent months." The report was released the same day the Labor Department reported consumer prices had risen by seven percent through 2021, their biggest 12-month increase since June 1982.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ronald Reagan
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Interest Rates#Consumer Price Index#Kdka#Americans#Duquesne University#Inflation Insights#Covid
AFP

Biden points to 'progress' as US prices hit record high last year

US consumer prices jumped last year at the fastest pace in four decades, the government confirmed Wednesday, underscoring the potent inflation wave that has sapped public support for President Joe Biden even as the economy recovers from the pandemic. Since taking office last January, Biden has presided over an economy that has expanded rapidly and seen millions of people who lost their jobs to the Covid-19 pandemic return to work.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
CFO.com

U.S. Inflation Surges at Highest Rate Since 1982

U.S. inflation rose in December at the fastest rate in nearly 40 years as price gains spread beyond a few pandemic-disrupted categories to such areas as shelter costs. The Labor Department reported Wednesday that the consumer price index (CPI) increased 7% last month on a year-to-year basis, matching economists’ expectations. It was the biggest CPI gain since June 1982 and the third straight monthly jump of more than 6%.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
fairviewlending.com

Inflation highest in 40 years, mortgage rates touch 4%, is there a magic number that will impact house prices?

Inflation plowed ahead at its fastest 12-month pace in nearly 40 years during December, according to a closely watched gauge the Labor Department released Wednesday. The stock and bond markets are suddenly awake, with mortgage rates skyrocketing almost 4% from a low of 2.75%. What is causing the sudden jump in rates? What does this mean for real estate values and sales? Is there a magic number that will drastically alter sales?
BUSINESS
KTLA

Why U.S. inflation is so high, and when it may ease

At first, it didn’t even register as a threat. Then it seemed like a temporary annoyance. Now, inflation is flashing red for the Federal Reserve’s policymakers — and delivering sticker shock to Americans at the used car lot, the supermarket, the gas station, the rental office. On Wednesday, the Labor Department reported that consumer prices […]
BUSINESS
AFP

US producer inflation showed signs of easing in December

Wholesale prices for US goods and services surged to a record last year amid the supply snarls that have battered the global economy, but data released Thursday showed the inflation pressures eased in December. The producer price index (PPI) jumped 9.7 percent in 2021, the largest calendar-year increase since the data was first calculated in 2010, the Labor Department reported. But PPI in the final month of the year gained just 0.2 percent compared to November, its slowest increase in over a year, and half the increase economists were expecting, due to a 0.4 percent decrease in the cost of goods. The data follows the government report on consumer prices released Wednesday showing the biggest annual increase in nearly four decades, fueled by jumps in prices for cars, housing and food.
BUSINESS
24/7 Wall St.

The Price of This Household Item Is Soaring

The Federal Reserve and Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said last May that they didn’t anticipate inflation to be a major problem and that any rise in prices would be temporary. Both the Fed and Yellen reversed course when it became evident that prices, particularly of consumer goods, are rising sharply. And essential to nearly all […]
BUSINESS
CBS Pittsburgh

CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh, PA
44K+
Followers
25K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Pittsburgh from KDKA CBS 2

 https://pittsburgh.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy