Over 5,000 hospitals nationwide were evaluated for this list but only 20 made the list of the Best Hospitals in 2021-2022, and two of them are here in the Land of Lincoln. According to usnew.com's ranking of the Best Hospitals 2021-2022 two of the top 20 best hospitals in the country are located in Illinois (well Chicago to be exact). Rush University Medical Center came in at number 19 on the list, with a top 3 ranking in Neurology & Neurosurgery, along with being ranked 6th overall for Orthopedics. The other Chicago hospital to make the list is Northwestern Memorial Hospital that comes in at number 10 on the list, being ranked 6th overall for Cancer, and 8th overall in Geriatrics.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 21 HOURS AGO