Covid-19: A few words make a very big difference

A leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement who said that only “idiots” get vaccinated has died of Covid-19. Cirsten Weldon, who had tens of thousands of followers on right-wing social media networks, used her influence to drive people away from vaccines. She was a vocal critic of coronavirus mitigation efforts and at one point said that Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, “needs to be hung from a rope”. The Daily Beast reports that in one video, Ms Weldon harassed people waiting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine. “The...

PHARMACEUTICALS ・ 5 DAYS AGO