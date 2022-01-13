Covid-19: A few words make a very big difference

In this time of tweets and Toks, 11 seconds is an eternity, and the act of stringing many words together feels like bloviating. It’s boring. But words matter as much as ever in this time of a deadly pandemic and alternative facts. Things that are just plain wrong...
According to Dr. Anthony Fauci, a leading infectious disease specialist in the United States, the US is contemplating proposing that people who have been exposed to Covid stop being isolated after five days if they have tested negative for the virus. The change might come after the Centers for Disease...
AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
Dr. Anthony Fauci says Vice President Kamala Harris was “taken a bit out of context” in a recent statement in which she said that the Biden administration didn’t see the Delta or Omicron Covid variants coming. Fauci spoke to NBC’s Chuck Todd on Sunday to address rising...
Dr Anthony Fauci came to blows with Rand Paul during a Senate hearing on Tuesday, accusing the lawmaker of “distorting everything about me”.Tensions between the pair boiled over as Dr Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, joined other top coronavirus experts in the Biden administration testifying before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions.When Mr Paul asked Dr Fauci why he disagreed with scientists who say Covid-19 originated in a lab, Dr Fauci asserted that the senator was distorting the content of an email in which he says the expert attacked...
WASHINGTON (The Borowitz Report)—After being heard on a hot mike calling a Republican senator a moron, Dr. Anthony Fauci defended his decision by saying that he was “just following the science.”. The esteemed virologist said that, in calling Senator Roger Marshall, of Kansas, a moron, “I didn’t mean...
For months, President Biden has characterized the continued spread of the coronavirus as a "pandemic of the unvaccinated" and repeatedly claimed that vaccinated people cannot spread the virus, contradicting what his own Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has been saying since at least April. "This is a pandemic of...
U.S. Sen. Tommy Tuberville, a former college football coach, reverted back to sports terms in a contentious hearing with White House chief medical adviser Dr. Anthony Fauci. Questioning Fauci during a Senate Health Committee hearing, Tuberville, R-Alabama, asked who was ultimately in charge when it came to the country’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, listens during a Senate Health, Education, Labor, and Pensions Committee hearing at the Dirksen Senate Office Building on July 20, 2021 in Washington, DC. The committee will hear testimony about the Biden administration's ongoing plans to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic and Delta variant. (Stefani Reynolds-Pool/Getty Images)
A leading figure in the QAnon conspiracy movement who said that only “idiots” get vaccinated has died of Covid-19. Cirsten Weldon, who had tens of thousands of followers on right-wing social media networks, used her influence to drive people away from vaccines. She was a vocal critic of coronavirus mitigation efforts and at one point said that Dr Anthony Fauci, the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Disease, “needs to be hung from a rope”. The Daily Beast reports that in one video, Ms Weldon harassed people waiting in line to get the coronavirus vaccine. “The...
President Joe Biden's remarks this week signal a shift in his administration's COVID-19 strategy. He once stressed "independence" from the virus, but is now preparing Americans to live with COVID-19. On Thursday, some of his former medical advisers flagged that it's time to seek a "new normal." As President Joe...
Monday evening brought something special to Fox News’s prime-time lineup. Tucker Carlson’s program was a “special edition,” as text displayed at one point on the show’s lower-third suggested, on “the left’s politicization of the coronavirus.” In reality, however, the show was a very good example of its usual focus: Carlson’s politicizing the coronavirus in service of the political right.
WASHINGTON D.C. – Top health officials were on Capitol Hill Tuesday morning for a senate hearing on COVID response. White House medical advisory Dr. Anthony Fauci and CDC Director Rochelle Walensky testified to the Senate HELP Committee, which is chaired by Senator Patty Murray. The hearing came just after a new federal vaccine mandate was enacted for private companies with more than 100 employees.
CNN’s Jake Tapper hit President Joe Biden and Chief of Staff Ron Klain over broken campaign promises on the ease and availability of covid testing. Tapper opened Wednesday’s The Lead with Covid-19 news, starting with the recent back and forth changes to CDC guidelines on isolation. The anchor then segued into the nationwide problems with the availability of testing under Biden after campaign promises to fix testing problems and frequent criticism of Donald Trump on the subject.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) has tested positive for COVID-19, her office confirmed in a statement Sunday evening. What they're saying: "She is experiencing symptoms and recovering at home. The Congresswoman received her booster shot this Fall, and encourages everyone to get their booster and follow all CDC guidance," the statement read.
Dr Anthony Fauci said the US is approaching the “threshold” of living with Covid-19, with cases surging across the country.The chief medical adviser to the president, while speaking at the Centre for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS) on Tuesday, said almost everyone will be exposed to the highly-contagious Omicron variant but the vaccinated will fare better.“Omicron, with its extraordinary, unprecedented degree of efficiency of transmissibility, will ultimately find just about everybody,” he said.Dr Fauci added that there was no way the country was going to eradicate the virus given its nature to constantly mutate amid a large population of...
