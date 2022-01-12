ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nebraska State

Tax credit measure for private school donations fails

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 13 hours ago

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal that would have indirectly subsidized private K-12 schools in Nebraska by offering tax credits to scholarship donors stalled Wednesday in the Legislature.

Supporters fell five votes short of the 33 they needed to overcome a filibuster and force a vote on the bill, which effectively sidelines it for the rest of this year’s session. Seven lawmakers abstained from voting.

Supporters pitched the measure as a way to give low-income students more choices if a public school doesn’t meet their needs, but the measure drew sharp opposition from others lawmakers, who argued it would divert tax dollars away from K-12 public schools.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

GOP leader McCarthy says he won’t cooperate with 1/6 panel

WASHINGTON (AP) — The House panel investigating the U.S. Capitol insurrection requested an interview and records from House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, as it continues to seek first-hand details from members of Congress on former President Donald Trump’s actions on the day hundreds of his supporters brutally beat police, stormed the building and interrupted the certification of the 2020 election.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Nebraska Government
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tax Credit#Private Schools#Legislature#Ap
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

719K+
Followers
373K+
Post
323M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy