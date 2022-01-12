Tax credit measure for private school donations fails

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A proposal that would have indirectly subsidized private K-12 schools in Nebraska by offering tax credits to scholarship donors stalled Wednesday in the Legislature.

Supporters fell five votes short of the 33 they needed to overcome a filibuster and force a vote on the bill, which effectively sidelines it for the rest of this year’s session. Seven lawmakers abstained from voting.

Supporters pitched the measure as a way to give low-income students more choices if a public school doesn’t meet their needs, but the measure drew sharp opposition from others lawmakers, who argued it would divert tax dollars away from K-12 public schools.