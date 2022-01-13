KARK & FOX 16 join with Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission to launch youth summit series

LITTLE ROCK, Ark – KARK 4 News and FOX 16 News are continuing the mission to declare Victory Over Violence, and after one of the deadliest years in the Capital City, we are working even harder in 2022 to help our community.

That is why we are entering a new partnership with the Arkansas Martin Luther King, Jr. Commission to announce that Victory Over Violence will help with youth summits across the state.

The purpose of the summits is to lower the number of homicides and bring people together. Through a grant, these summits will feature guest speakers and important discussions about the problems our state faces.

AMLKC executive director DuShun Scarbrough believes these summits will embody Dr. King’s message to make communities stronger through nonviolence.

“We really want to carry on this message. We want to change the curse and the dynamic itself of wanting to overcome these obstacles,” Scarbrough said.

FOX 16 News anchor Donna Terrell will lead a discussion of the plan Wednesday night, and she is being joined by several celebrities, like actor Louis Gossett Junior and Eric Braden from “The Young and the Restless,” who are all invested in the mission of the project.

A live stream of the event is scheduled to begin shortly after 6 p.m. and will be available in the video player at the top of this page.

