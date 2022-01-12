ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gary, IN

$5M bond set for woman whose dead 6-year-old dumped in Gary

The Associated Press
 15 hours ago
This January 2022 booking photo released by the Office of the State's Attorney Lake County, Illinois, shows Jannie Perry. Bond was set at $5 million Wednesday, Jan. 12 for the Illinois woman whose 6-year-old son died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior, a prosecutor said. (Office of the State's Attorney Lake County, Illinois)

WAUKEGAN, Ill. (AP) — Bond was set at $5 million Wednesday for an Illinois woman whose 6-year-old son died after being placed in a cold shower as punishment for misbehavior, a prosecutor said.

Jannie Perry, 38, of North Chicago, was charged Saturday with first-degree murder in the death of Damari Perry. She appeared in bond court Wednesday after being released from a hospital where she was treated for an undisclosed illness.

A $5 million arrest warrant was issued for Perry while she was hospitalized, and Assistant Lake County State’s Attorney Lindsay Hicks asked that Perry’s bail remain at that amount. Lake County Judge Raymond Collins granted that request, Lake County State’s Attorney Eric Rinehart said in a news release.

“We believe that the court made the right decision with respect to this defendant’s bond and custody status,” Rinehart said after the bond hearing.

When asked by the judge if she planned to hire a private attorney, Perry replied “eventually,” but that for now she needed representation by the Lake County Public Defender’s Office.

Perry also faces charges of concealing a homicidal death and obstructing justice.

One of her sons, Jeremiah Perry, 20, was charged with aggravated battery causing great harm to a child under 12, concealing a homicidal death, and obstructing justice. His bond was set at $3 million Sunday, Rinehart said.

The Lake County, Indiana, Coroner’s Office said Tuesday in a pending cause of death that Damari died of hypothermia.

Charla Ivey
3h ago

shouldn't even have a bond!!!! Dump her out in the middle of Lake Michigan and see how far she swims before she sinks!!! I have no sympathy for a person or parent who takes a child's life...

Jeff Easton
10h ago

She needs to be taken out 1 mile in lake Michigan tossed in and enjoy her swim. see how she fares in freezing water. eye for an eye.... her and the other 2 that were involved in the killing of that little boy

Angela Burger
12h ago

someone like this doesn't really even deserve to live... God have mercy on your soul lady, cuz He's the only one who will

SAINT LOUIS, MO
