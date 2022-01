After more than a decade with NBC Sports, Michele Tafoya will work her final game as a sideline reporter for the company at Super Bowl LVI. In a statement, Tafoya suggested that she wanted to explore professional areas outside of NFL sideline reporting. “Some may consider me crazy to walk away from one of the more coveted roles in sports television, and I do not doubt that I will miss many aspects of the job,” Tafoya said. “But for some time, I have been considering other areas I would like to explore both personally and professionally. I couldn’t ignore that little voice...

