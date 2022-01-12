WATCH: NOPD releases chilling surveillance footage of armed robbery suspect in action
NEW ORLEANS ( WGNO ) — Forty-five minutes after releasing still images of an armed man robbing a convenience store clerk at gunpoint, the New Orleans Police Department distributed surveillance video of the suspect in action during the early-morning hold-up in the 9200 block of Airline Highway on Wednesday.
The video shows the suspect demanding money from the cashier after entering the store at 2:05 a.m.NOPD: 1 arrested in unclassified death. Neighbors say dismembered body found in suspect’s 9th Ward home.
The cashier complied and the suspect then fled the scene on foot.
Anyone with additional information on this incident is asked to contact NOPD Third District detectives at 504-658-6030 or call anonymously to CrimesCopyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRG News 5.
Comments / 0