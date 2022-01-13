ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Muscle Shoals, AL

Muscle Shoals City Schools transitioning to virtual learning Friday

By Kaitlin Kanable
WHNT News 19
WHNT News 19
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fcx5D_0dk8egqh00

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – All Muscle Shoals City Schools will be moving to remote learning starting Friday, January 14.

Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden said the move is due to staff shortages and high absenteeism.

He added that the transition plus the long weekend due to Martin Luther King Day on Monday will hopefully slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow those who are currently sick time to recover.

In-person learning will resume on Tuesday, January 18.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WHNT.com.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Alabama Sports
Muscle Shoals, AL
Education
City
Muscle Shoals, AL
Local
Alabama Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Martin Luther King
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather#Absenteeism#Nexstar Media Inc#Whnt Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Distance Education
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Sports
WHNT News 19

WHNT News 19

11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

North Alabama's Local News Leader & Weather Authority, covering breaking news & supporting our community. www.whnt.com

 https://www.whnt.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy