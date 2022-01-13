Muscle Shoals City Schools transitioning to virtual learning Friday

MUSCLE SHOALS, Ala. (WHNT) – All Muscle Shoals City Schools will be moving to remote learning starting Friday, January 14.

Superintendent Dr. Chad Holden said the move is due to staff shortages and high absenteeism.

He added that the transition plus the long weekend due to Martin Luther King Day on Monday will hopefully slow the spread of COVID-19 and allow those who are currently sick time to recover.

In-person learning will resume on Tuesday, January 18.

