ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Evan Rachel Wood to discuss surviving domestic abuse in upcoming doc

KXLY
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEvan Rachel Wood will document being a survivor of domestic violence in the new documentary, ‘Phoenix Rising’. Directed by Amy Berg, the two-parter is set to premiere at Sundance Film Festival on January 23. The upcoming film will follow the 34-year-old actress “as she moves toward naming...

www.kxly.com

Comments / 0

Related
wirx.com

Evan Rachel Wood doc 'Phoenix Rising' detailing experience with domestic violence premiering at Sundance

Evan Rachel Wood, who has accused Marilyn Manson of abuse, will detail her experience with domestic violence in a new documentary titled Phoenix Rising. The first installment of the two-part film will premiere at the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, taking place virtually from January 20 to January 30. According to a description on the Sundance website, Phoenix Rising follows Wood as she “moves toward naming her infamous abuser for the first time.”
MOVIES
Billboard

Evan Rachel Wood Doc About Exposing Marilyn Manson Abuse Allegations Joins Sundance Lineup

With eight days to go before opening night, the Sundance Film Festival has added two world premiere documentaries to this year’s schedule as special screenings. Sundance, which pivoted to a wholly virtual lineup amid a surge in COVID-19 cases, will debut The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales from the directing team of Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes, and Phoenix Rising from director Amy Berg.
MOVIES
Screendaily

2022 Sundance Film Festival adds Abigail Disney, Evan Rachel Wood docs

Sundance has added two documentary world premieres to the 2022 line-up – The American Dream And Other Fairy Tales directed by Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes and Amy Berg’s Phoenix Rising. Both selections will play in Special Screenings once the virtual festival gets underway on January 20.
MOVIES
Deadline

Amy Berg Doc ‘Phoenix Rising’ Detailing Evan Rachel Wood’s Rise From Ashes Of Domestic Abuse Added To Sundance Film Festival’s Special Screenings Section

Phoenix Rising, a new documentary from Oscar nominee Amy Berg centered on actress, activist and domestic abuse survivor Evan Rachel Wood, has been added to the Special Screenings section of the 2022 Sundance Film Festival, taking place virtually from January 20-30, along with directors Abigail E. Disney and Kathleen Hughes’ new doc The American Dream and Other Fairy Tales. The news from the Sundance Institute was accompanied by an announcement that single film ticket sales will open on January 13 at 10 a.m. MT. Both Phoenix Rising and The American Dream are making their world premieres at Sundance. The former two-parter produced by Kirsten Sheridan, Nancy...
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
NME

Evan Rachel Wood to speak on Marilyn Manson allegations in new documentary

Evan Rachel Wood will document her decision to name Marilyn Manson as her alleged abuser in a new documentary, Phoenix Rising. Last year, the actor publicly accused Manson, her former partner, of abuse, claiming that he started grooming her when she was a teenager and “horrifically abused me for years”.
CELEBRITIES
wxxinews.org

Discussing domestic violence and the Netflix series, "Maid"

The Netflix series "Maid" tells the story of a young single mother struggling to make ends meet for herself and her daughter while she tries to escape an abusive relationship. The mother, Alex, must navigate government assistance programs, find work and childcare, and manage difficult family relationships. Survivors and those who assist people experiencing domestic violence say the character's journey is real, deep, and accurate.
MONROE COUNTY, NY
EW.com

Mariah Carey expecting twins

Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.comMariah Carey is pregnant with twins, according to People Magazine. Nick Cannon confirmed the news on his radio show Thursday morning, revealing that the couple hadn’t intended on revealing the news until they met President Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama during Sunday’s “Christmas in Washington 2010” concert. “They, ironically enough, questioned my wife about, you know, ‘So, what are you having, are you having twins?’ ” Cannon said on his Rollin’ With Nick Cannon radio show. “And at this point she hadn’t told anybody anything because doctors advised us to keep it to ourselves until we get further along … And because of the excitement, because of the emotion, she was overwhelmed [and] she shared with the President and First Lady that we are having twins.”
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Esme Bianco
Person
Evan
Person
Marilyn Manson
Person
Evan Rachel Wood
shefinds

These Before And After Pics Of Megan Fox Are INSANE—What Did She Do To Her Face?

Fans probably won’t be too surprised to discover that Megan Fox’s face is a lot different than it used to be at the start of her career. Although the 35-year-old Johnny And Clyde actress has, even to this day, never admitted to going under the knife or having any non-surgical procedures done, it’s hard to ignore that her face has changed quite dramatically over the years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

How Jennifer Garner Feels About Ben Affleck Saying He Was ‘Trapped’ In Their Marriage

Sources close to Jennifer Garner revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s ‘unbothered’ by her ex-husband’s comments about their marriage in a recent interview. Jennifer Garner isn’t going to let her ex-husband Ben Affleck‘s recent interview, where he said he felt “trapped” in their marriage, bring her down. Sources close to the 49-year-old actress revealed to HollywoodLife EXCLUSIVELY that she’s “taking it with a grain of salt,” and it isn’t going to damage their co-parenting relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Domestic Violence#Abuser#Sex Abuse#Rape
shefinds

John Mulaney’s Ex Just Responded To His Baby’s Birth In The Shadiest Way Possible

Earlier this week, news broke that John Mulaney and Olivia Munn had finally welcomed their baby into the world, and the comedian’s ex, Anna Marie Tendler, had some sly commentary for the event. While the pair married in 2014 and parted ways in 2020 following Mulaney’s struggles with substance abuse, Tendler evidently still holds some (reasonable) hard feelings towards her ex following the birth of his child, after the 39-year-old publicly revealed he never planned to have kids while married to Tendler.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

General Hospital: Shocking Death of Iconic Character Revealed

The character, who has been in GH since 1978, died off-screen. In a startling turn of events, General Hospital has killed off Anthony Geary's iconic character Luke Spencer, who first appeared in Port Charles 44 years ago. Perhaps it's not surprising given that Geary left the longest-running soap drama still...
TV & VIDEOS
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Olivia Munn Shares Hilarious Photo Of John Mulaney Putting Newborn Baby Malcolm In A Pot: ‘Adora-Bao’

Olivia Munn and John Mulaney shared an adorable photo of their sweet baby boy Malcom in a funny new Instagram. Comedian John Mulaney, 39, and actress Olivia Munn, 41, shared a sweeet photo of their new baby boy recently, showing what great parents they are to the adorable Malcom. In the pic, John his hilariously putting the tiny baby in some pots and pans as he looks up at his proud dad. Malcom looked more than cute in a baseball-style striped outfit while his doting dad looked cozy for the holiday in a navy blue sweater, buffalo plaid check paj.
LOS ANGELES, CA
houstonianonline.com

Tristan Thompson Texted Khloe Kardashian ‘I Love You’, He Flew Away And Born Baby With Another Baby | show

Canadian basketball player Tristan Thompson, 30, has had a baby with another woman during his relationship with reality star Khloe Kardashian. It happened on his birthday last year, right after Khloe congratulated him on Instagram and wrote that he “loves her so much”. Then Tristan boarded a plane for a competition and got into bed with model Maralie Nichols daily Mail.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy