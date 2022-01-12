ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronx, NY

Stunned Residents Look On As NYPD Takes Down 3 Suspected Police Impersonators In Bronx

By Natalie Duddridge
CBS New York
CBS New York
 15 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yc5sm_0dk8ds9y00

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Three men who allegedly posed as fake cops in the Bronx are in custody, after police said they attempted to kidnap and rob a man believed to be dealing drugs out of his apartment.

“Nothing surprises me in New York anymore,” one East Tremont resident told CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge on Wednesday.

Officers were called to an apartment at 740 East 178th St. for a robbery at 5:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

“When I came out the building, I noticed there was tons of cops,” one person said.

Staff at the building saw something suspicious on the surveillance camera — men that looked like police hiding on one of the floors. However, they noticed their uniforms had fake badges that said “Security Enforcement Officer” and “Crime Prevention Officer,” so they called 911.

The NYPD said they forced their way into an apartment, where they handcuffed a 36-year-old man at gunpoint while his wife and kids were home and asked where the drugs were.

When the real police arrived they saw three men dressed as fake cops come out of the elevator with another man in handcuffs.

As soon as officers questioned them, all four took off, including the guy in cuffs.

One witness watched police chase them down.

“I just heard a big commotion and … three guys were running up this way. The cops had the guy with the dreads leaning against the car. He was asking, ‘Why would you do that? Why are you impersonating us?'” the witness said.

Officers quickly arrested three of the men and then an hour later apprehended the fourth.

A search of their bags, car, and an apartment turned up at least three kilos of cocaine, $160,000 cash, and four guns, including one that was fake.

“That is crazy and that makes me scared because then anyone can get in the building,” one person said.

“If any police come and you see them in uniform, you can’t challenge them,” Kwabena Amakye said.

On Wednesday morning, the three alleged phony cops, all from Connecticut, were loaded into a police van at the 48th Precinct. They’re all facing weapons and drug charges.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
PIX11

Woman raped at knifepoint inside Brooklyn building: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn — A man raped a woman at knifepoint inside the maintenance room of a Brooklyn apartment building late last month, police said. The NYPD released a surveillance image of the suspect on Saturday. They said the man invited the 23-year-old victim into a building in the vicinity of Montgomery Street in Crown […]
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

19-Year-Old Cashier Kristal Bayron Killed During Armed Robbery At East Harlem Burger King

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A 19-year-old cashier was shot to death working at a Burger King in East Harlem. Police said it happened during a robbery and now they’re asking for the public’s help to find the gunman. As the rain trickled down Sunday, the family of Kristal Bayron Nieves gathered outside the Burger King where she was killed to lay flowers in her honor and to pray for justice. (credit: NYPD) Bayron Nieves’ mother, along with family members, were unable to contain their grief as they were comforted by members of the community. “We are sick and tired of the violence in our community....
NEW YORK CITY, NY
wchsnetwork.com

Police looking for suspect in West Side robbery

CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The Charleston Police Department is looking for a suspect in an armed robbery at a West Side convenience store. According to authorities, the incident happened Sunday around 6 a.m. at the Par Mar store located at 841 W. Washington St. The person allegedly brandished a handgun at the clerk and left the store with an undisclosed amount of money.
CHARLESTON, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
State
Connecticut State
PIX11

Remembering their names: NYPD IDs most Bronx fire victims

FORDHAM HEIGHTS, the Bronx — Most of the 17 victims killed in a Bronx fire on Sunday have been identified. Eight children were among the dead. Sunday’s blaze was started by a malfunctioning space heater. Of the 17 people killed, 16 were from the same community in Gambia, in West Africa. New York City’s chief […]
BRONX, NY
ABC6.com

Coventry police looking for help identifying larceny suspects

COVENTRY, R.I. (WLNE)- The Coventry Police Department has shared on their official Facebook page that they are seeking help identifying a male and female suspect. The male is wanted for questioning in a larceny that occurred at a Walmart in Coventry on December 17.
COVENTRY, RI
KPVI Newschannel 6

Pocatello Police looking for theft suspect

Pocatello Police are looking for help regarding a recent case of theft. PPD shared this photo on social media, asking for the public's help identifying the person. According to police, the woman is suspected of stealing items from a local business. Anyone with information that could help should contact Officer...
POCATELLO, ID
PIX11

NYPD patrol car torched near Bronx subway station: police

THE BRONX – An NYPD patrol car was set on fire in the Bronx Thursday night, authorities said.  It happened around 10:20 p.m. near the Pelham Bay Park No. 6 subway station in the Pelham Bay neighborhood, police said. Patrol officers from the 45th precinct parked their marked cruiser on the street to inspect a […]
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#East Bronx#Police Precinct#Police Van#Cbs2
Power 93.7 WBLK

Disturbing Video Of Man On Fire After Being Tasered By NY Police

New York Attorney General Letisha James has released the video footage of a man who caught fire after being tasered by police. Jason Jones died after dousing himself in hand sanitizer and then being tasered by the Catskill Police Department in October of 2021. What is really disturbing is that after the officers see Jones is on fire, they run into another room, rather than administer aid. One officer is seen on camera peeking around a corner, watching Jones try to extinguish the fire, and does not help in any way. It's not until about 30 seconds or so later that an officer finally comes back out into the lobby to try to help the very agitated Jones. The investigation into his death is ongoing. The Attorney General's Office says it released the videos for trust and transparency,
NEW YORK CITY, NY
norwoodnews.org

Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell Announces Rank Reinforcements to Curb Transit Crime

Newly appointed Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell announced on Wednesday, Jan. 6, a set of what were described as new innovative deployment strategies to reimagine the NYPD’s safety coverage of the City’s subway system. The formal announcement was made during a press conference that day together with Gov. Kathy Hochul and New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
PIX11

Teen shot twice on train in Bronx: NYPD

THE BRONX — An 18-year-old rider was shot on a subway in the Bronx on Monday afternoon, police said. The teenage boy was shot in the abdomen and the arm while on a No. 2 train near the Bronx Park East station, an NYPD detective said. He got off at the Allerton Avenue station and […]
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

18-Year-Old Shot On Moving Subway In The Bronx

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police say an 18-year-old was shot on a moving subway train Monday in the Bronx. It happened around 3:15 p.m. on a northbound 2 train at the Bronx Park East station. Police said the victim was arguing with two strangers, when one pulled out a gun and shot him in the stomach and arm. He was taken to the hospital and is expected to survive. The search continues for the suspects. Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.
BRONX, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
72K+
Followers
19K+
Post
27M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy