Kevin Hart, Meek Mill & Michael Rubin Donating $15 Million To 110 Philadelphia Schools

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Some of the biggest stars from Philadelphia are giving back to kids in the city. Kevin Hart, Meek Mill and 76ers co-owner Michael Rubin announced Wednesday they are donating $15 million to 110 private and parochial schools in Philadelphia.

They didn’t say which schools will get the money, but they say the donation will help thousands of students from underserved families starting next school year.

This isn’t the group’s first big donation.

Meek Mill and Rubin created a $2 million scholarship fund for Philadelphia students back in 2020.