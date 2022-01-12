Volcom debuts US Olympic Snowboard Team uniforms

PARK CITY, Utah — Volcom , the official outfitter of the U.S. Snowboard Team, unveiled its new uniforms on Wednesday for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

“The Volcom team is honored to be the official uniform provider for the U.S. Snowboard Team and provide for world-class athletes on snowboarding’s biggest global stage,” said Ryan Immegart, CMO of Volcom and Liberated Brands.

“Volcom was the first brand to combine the cultures of surfing, snowboarding, skateboarding, music and art and the original pioneer of the action sports industry. 30 years later, Volcom’s ‘True To This’ spirit comes to life through these uniquely designed uniforms created exclusively for some of the world’s greatest snowboarders.”

U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team nominations are expected to be announced on Jan. 21.

“To match the diverse and intense needs of the U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team athletes, Volcom has created its most versatile uniforms to date,” a press release said.

“The ‘Volcom Owl 3 Layer Gore Jacket’ provides an outer Gore-tex shell, coupled with the ‘Volcom Utility Puff’ inside as an insulated, hooded puffy jacket that transitions into a fully functional, sleeveless layering vest.

“Featured throughout the line is the brand’s patented ‘Volcom Zip-Tech’ jacket to pant interface, designed to keep athletes warm and dry while keeping snow out. Our ‘Volcom Thermal Defense System’ (TDS) is designed to keep the wearer warm where they need it most, so they can enjoy the mountains even longer.

“The line also features Volcom’s heavily tested technical elements paired with exceptional design details to ensure the U.S. Snowboard team will take to the airin style.

“Each piece features patches and trims that proudly represent the USA, gold-plated zipper pulls, a lucky faux rabbit’s foot stashed in the jacket for good luck, and Volcom’s hallmark collage print adorning the uniform that pay tribute to the storied history of the legends who have made the Volcom brand what it is today. The line is complemented throughout by the brand’s signature black and white, op-art style.

“The uniforms will hit the slopes starting on February 4, 2022, as these world-class athletes suit up in their high-performance uniforms that were crafted with the ‘True To This’ spirit for the love of snowboarding. To view the uniforms, please visit https://vol.cm/usst-beijing-uniforms “

