Park City, UT

Volcom debuts US Olympic Snowboard Team uniforms

TownLift
TownLift
TownLift
 12 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mA1Ra_0dk8dqOW00

PARK CITY, Utah — Volcom , the official outfitter of the U.S. Snowboard Team, unveiled its new uniforms on Wednesday for the upcoming Olympic Winter Games in Beijing, China.

“The Volcom team is honored to be the official uniform provider for the U.S. Snowboard Team and provide for world-class athletes on snowboarding’s biggest global stage,” said Ryan Immegart, CMO of Volcom and Liberated Brands.

“Volcom was the first brand to combine the cultures of surfing, snowboarding, skateboarding, music and art and the original pioneer of the action sports industry. 30 years later, Volcom’s ‘True To This’ spirit comes to life through these uniquely designed uniforms created exclusively for some of the world’s greatest snowboarders.”

U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team nominations are expected to be announced on Jan. 21.

“To match the diverse and intense needs of the U.S. Olympic Snowboard Team athletes, Volcom has created its most versatile uniforms to date,” a press release said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Bmz25_0dk8dqOW00
Kit #4 — formal jacket with GORE-TEX pants. (Photo: Volcom)

“The ‘Volcom Owl 3 Layer Gore Jacket’ provides an outer Gore-tex shell, coupled with the ‘Volcom Utility Puff’ inside as an insulated, hooded puffy jacket that transitions into a fully functional, sleeveless layering vest.

“Featured throughout the line is the brand’s patented ‘Volcom Zip-Tech’ jacket to pant interface, designed to keep athletes warm and dry while keeping snow out. Our ‘Volcom Thermal Defense System’ (TDS) is designed to keep the wearer warm where they need it most, so they can enjoy the mountains even longer.

“The line also features Volcom’s heavily tested technical elements paired with exceptional design details to ensure the U.S. Snowboard team will take to the airin style.

“Each piece features patches and trims that proudly represent the USA, gold-plated zipper pulls, a lucky faux rabbit’s foot stashed in the jacket for good luck, and Volcom’s hallmark collage print adorning the uniform that pay tribute to the storied history of the legends who have made the Volcom brand what it is today. The line is complemented throughout by the brand’s signature black and white, op-art style.

“The uniforms will hit the slopes starting on February 4, 2022, as these world-class athletes suit up in their high-performance uniforms that were crafted with the ‘True To This’ spirit for the love of snowboarding. To view the uniforms, please visit https://vol.cm/usst-beijing-uniforms


kion546.com

Chris Mazdzer nominated for 4th US Olympic luge team

USA Luge has been told that Chris Mazdzer is headed to the Olympics. The 2018 silver medalist originally thought a 25th-place finish in a World Cup luge race this past weekend had doomed his chances of making the Beijing Games. But he apparently has qualified for the Olympics for a fourth time. USA Luge has been told by the International Luge Federation that it is getting three starting spots for the men's race at the Games. The FIL has not released the final quotas publicly yet, but three spots for the Americans would mean Mazdzer is going after all.
SPORTS
Footwear News

How the Different Sports Shoes at the Winter Olympics in Beijing Work & How They Help Athletes Win

The 2022 Winter Olympics are nearing, taking place next February in Beijing, China. Across 15 different sports, athletes from around the world will compete in competitions ranging from speed skating to cross-country skiing. However, much like the summer Olympics, the winter games require specific equipment with specific features—namely, shoes. Though some of the circumstances have changed—for example, the NHL has pulled out of this year's games altogether—many are the same. The season's usual sports, including the biathlon, curling, bobsleigh and luge, among others, will resume. Additionally, the unique sports in the Winter Olympics require equally specified footwear, ranging from boots to...
SPORTS
