Fact check: Marvel hasn't confirmed 'Spider-Man 3,' despite online rumors

The release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Dec. 17 marked the first time that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man character had been seen onscreen since “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” came out in 2014. Fans interpreted his surprise cameo alongside star Tom Holland’s Spidey as a hint at a future film, and soon "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" or #TASM3 was trending on Twitter once again.

Sony scrapped plans for "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" , Forbes reported in 2017.

However, online discussion about a third “Amazing Spider-Man” film also turned into confusion when what seemed to be a tweet from Marvel circulated on Facebook.

In the supposed screenshot, the tweet from Marvel Entertainment includes a photo seeming to announce three upcoming films: “The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” “Spider-Gwen” and “Miles Morales: Uprising.”

“It’s official, the #SpiderVerse continues!” the @Marvel account seems to caption the image.

Over 3,100 users shared the post. While some viewed the screenshot as a reflection of fans’ wishes, rather than reality, others were enthusiastic about the tweet.

But the screenshot isn’t real. Marvel has made no official announcement about an upcoming “Amazing Spider-Man” film.

Image of tweet is altered; no confirmation of a third 'Amazing Spider-Man' film

While Marvel hasn’t officially ruled out another film with Garfield as Spidey, and Garfield himself said he'd be open to such a role, there is no official confirmation it will happen and the tweet is fake.

Twitter searches of Marvel’s account found no message matching the supposed screenshot that was posted to Facebook. The user who posted the screenshot also did not provide evidence or details that would indicate the tweet had been posted, then deleted.

In addition, Marvel has not announced official plans to film "The Amazing Spider-Man 3," a search of press releases shows. Nor has the company mentioned a series featuring Spider-Gwen, also known as Gwen Stacy, whom Emma Stone played in the second Garfield film, or Miles Morales, the main character of the hit “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

The post with the fabricated tweet came just after Spider-Man fans misinterpreted a comment from Garfield’s stunt double, William Spencer, as confirmation of "The Amazing Spider-Man 3."

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED a photo that seems to show a tweet from Marvel confirming "The Amazing Spider-Man 3." There's no evidence Marvel ever tweeted the message shown in the supposed screenshot.

