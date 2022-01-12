ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

Fact check: Marvel hasn't confirmed 'Spider-Man 3,' despite online rumors

By Bayliss Wagner, USA TODAY
USA TODAY
USA TODAY
 12 hours ago

The claim: Photo shows tweet from Marvel that confirms 'The Amazing Spider-Man 3'

The release of “Spider-Man: No Way Home” on Dec. 17 marked the first time that Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man character had been seen onscreen since “The Amazing Spider-Man 2” came out in 2014. Fans interpreted his surprise cameo alongside star Tom Holland’s Spidey as a hint at a future film, and soon "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" or #TASM3 was trending on Twitter once again.

Sony scrapped plans for "The Amazing Spider-Man 3" , Forbes reported in 2017.

Review: 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' is a refreshing blast of visiting baddies and second chances

However, online discussion about a third “Amazing Spider-Man” film also turned into confusion when what seemed to be a tweet from Marvel circulated on Facebook.

In the supposed screenshot, the tweet from Marvel Entertainment includes a photo seeming to announce three upcoming films: “The Amazing Spider-Man 3,” “Spider-Gwen” and “Miles Morales: Uprising.”

“It’s official, the #SpiderVerse continues!” the @Marvel account seems to caption the image.

Over 3,100 users shared the post. While some viewed the screenshot as a reflection of fans’ wishes, rather than reality, others were enthusiastic about the tweet.

But the screenshot isn’t real. Marvel has made no official announcement about an upcoming “Amazing Spider-Man” film.

Special access for subscribers! Click here to sign up for our fact-check text chat

USA TODAY reached out to the user who shared the image as well.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Mp6ug_0dk8dnzZ00
Andrew Garfield reprises his role as Peter Parker from "The Amazing Spider-Man" films and has an important moment in "Spider-Man: No Way Home." JAIMIE TRUEBLOOD/COLUMBIA PICTURES

Image of tweet is altered; no confirmation of a third 'Amazing Spider-Man' film

While Marvel hasn’t officially ruled out another film with Garfield as Spidey, and Garfield himself said he'd be open to such a role, there is no official confirmation it will happen and the tweet is fake.

Twitter searches of Marvel’s account found no message matching the supposed screenshot that was posted to Facebook. The user who posted the screenshot also did not provide evidence or details that would indicate the tweet had been posted, then deleted.

In addition, Marvel has not announced official plans to film "The Amazing Spider-Man 3," a search of press releases shows. Nor has the company mentioned a series featuring Spider-Gwen, also known as Gwen Stacy, whom Emma Stone played in the second Garfield film, or Miles Morales, the main character of the hit “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse.”

Fact check: Sony Group still owns Spider-Man film rights, despite online claims

The post with the fabricated tweet came just after Spider-Man fans misinterpreted a comment from Garfield’s stunt double, William Spencer, as confirmation of "The Amazing Spider-Man 3."

Our rating: Altered

Based on our research, we rate ALTERED a photo that seems to show a tweet from Marvel confirming "The Amazing Spider-Man 3." There's no evidence Marvel ever tweeted the message shown in the supposed screenshot.

Our fact-check sources:

Thank you for supporting our journalism. You can subscribe to our print edition, ad-free app or electronic newspaper replica here.

Our fact-check work is supported in part by a grant from Facebook.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Fact check: Marvel hasn't confirmed 'Spider-Man 3,' despite online rumors

Comments / 0

Related
wmagazine.com

Zendaya and Tom Holland Say They’d Welcome Timothée Chalamet to the Spider-Verse

Thanks to on-screen and IRL couple Tom Holland and Zendaya, Spider-Man: No Way Home has set the record for the second highest box-office opening ever. Imagine the possibilities, then, if Marvel were to throw Timothée Chalamet into the mix. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Zendaya and Holland made it clear that they’d be very much on board with the idea. In fact, they already have some ideas about how the Spider-Verse could fit him in.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

The Supreme Court May Cancel ‘Spider-Man’s Future

After Spider-Man world domination, the Supreme Court may intervene amid a series of copyright termination lawsuits. As Tom Holland leaves the web-slinger behind, there may come a point when Disney and Sony have to fight for their most lucrative characters. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021) just made history when it...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Inside the Magic

‘Spider-Man’ Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire Reportedly Joined ‘No Way Home’ Without Hesitation

Every Marvel fan lost their excellent seeing Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield returns to the big screen as their iconic characters in Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021). Critics and audiences praise Marvel for the fantastic writing of the three Spider-Men and how it propelled this Multiverse Marvel movie to stardom. Still, No Way Home screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers revealed a shocking revelation to this crossover.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Garfield
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

THE MARVELS: It Looks Like The CAPTAIN MARVEL Sequel Will Feature Two Surprise MCU Actors - Possible SPOILERS

Captain Marvel 2 is shaping up to be a bigger movie than we ever expected, and while very little has been revealed about the plot, we do know The Marvels will unite Carol Danvers with Ms. Marvel and Monica Rambeau/Spectrum. Chances are it will be a cosmic adventure based on WandaVision's mid-credits scene, but it looks like the sequel will also include a couple of familiar faces.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Andrew Garfield’s Stuntman Mistakenly Confirms ‘The Amazing Spider-Man 3’

The Marvel Cinematic Universe exploded with Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), the Multiverse Marvel movie that featured three “Spider-Men” for the first time in superhero history. On the heels of a record-breaking fan-movement surrounding Andrew Garfield’s canceled The Amazing Spider-Man 3, Garfield’s stuntman seemingly confirmed the future of Garfield’s Spider-Man with a recent social media post.
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Deleted Scene Featured Tony Stark's [SPOILERS]

Spider-Man: No Way Home almost had an emotional connection to the late Tony Stark!. There is little doubt that Spider-Man: No Way Home had an amazing cast of characters who came from other dimensions. However, it looks like the sequel almost had an unexpected yet touching connection to Peter Parker's beloved mentor. An Avengers: Endgame star has just confirmed that a deleted scene was supposed to somehow pay tribute to Tony Stark and highlight Iron Man's legacy.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Comics#Marvel Entertainment#Forbes#Spiderverse#Marvel
ComicBook

Guardians of the Galaxy: James Gunn Confirms These Marvel Characters Can't Legally Appear

After The Walt Disney Company absorbed 20th Century Fox you might think that Marvel Studios would have free reign to do anything they want with the characters that have appeared in their decades worth of comics, except for Spider-Man which is still over at Sony. Sadly that is not that case as Guardians of the Galaxy writer/director James Gunn has confirmed at least two characters that he wants to put in the MCU but legally cannot. As he's said before many, many times, Gunn was asked on Twitter about the possibility of using the character Rom Spaceknight in one of his Guardians movies, sadly, despite the fact that he'd love to, he cant.
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Zendaya Reveals Sweet Way Tom Holland Keeps Marvel Magic Alive When Kids Ask Him To Shoot Spider-Man Webs

Tom Holland has garnered rave reviews for his interpretation of Peter Parker in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The former star of stage hit Billy Elliot has become a worldwide superstar, but that fame seemingly hasn’t gone to his head. According to his Spider-Man: No Way Home co-star and girlfriend Zendaya, Tom Holland does everything he can to keep the Marvel magic alive for his youngest fans.
BEAUTY & FASHION
BGR.com

She-Hulk spoilers claim the new hero might steal Deadpool’s thunder

The first year of MCU Phase 4 has just concluded with the premiere of Spider-Man: No Way Home and the Hawkeye finale. It’ll be a while until Marvel picks up the story again, with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness set to hit theaters next May. When it comes to Disney Plus shows, we’ll see Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, and She-Hulk in 2022, but we don’t have any release dates yet. What we do have, however, is a big She-Hulk leak. We don’t have the entire plot, but there is one exciting detail in the leak that might make you forget all about Deadpool (Ryan Reynolds). If it wasn’t already clear, you should know that major She-Hulk spoilers might follow below.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Journalism
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Instagram
Deadline

‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ At $668M+ Sinks ‘Titanic’ & Looks To Take Out ‘Infinity War’ Next; ‘355’ DOA $4M+

SUNDAY AM WRITETHRU: Despite Omicron sending many back to the comfort of their households for January, people are still going to the movies. Specifically, Sony/Marvel’s Spider-Man: No Way Home, which is snatching a fourth weekend of $33M at 4,012 locations, a -41% ease from weekend 3. Proof that Spidey is immune to Omicron: He’s coming in higher than the $30M everyone was expecting yesterday. His fourth session take here also bests that of previous big Christmas Star Wars titles, including Last Jedi ($23.7M), Rogue One ($22M) and Rise of Skywalker ($15.1M). However, he’s behind Force Awakens’ $42.3M. Spider-Man took in $8.3M on Friday, and by end of today will raise...
MOVIES
epicstream.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home Artist Seemingly Confirms Plans for Tom Holland to Wear Symbiote Suit

The MCU's symbiote saga is about to unfold. There have been rumors about a massive crossover between Tom Holland's Spider-Man and Tom Hardy's Venom but Spider-Man: No Way Home pretty much confirmed that Earth-616 will have its own version of the symbiote-bonded villain. In the mid-credits scene of the film, Hardy's version of the beloved Marvel anti-hero accidentally left a piece of the symbiote as he was getting transported back to his universe following the epic final fight between the "Spider-Men" and the multiversal baddies.
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, ‘Spider-Man: Across The Spider-Verse’ Among Most Anticipated 2022 Movies

Online ticket retailer Fandango polled more than 6,000 ticket-buyers this month and asked which theatrical tentpoles they’re the most excited about in 2022. Disney/Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever topped the list followed by Sony/Marvel’s animated feature Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (Part One). Even though Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is on a production hiatus as star Letitia Wright recovers from a previous on-set injury, shooting is expected to resume in January with the actress, as Deadline first reported. There’s been no news to date that the sequel’s November 11 release date will be postponed. Despite the ongoing pandemic, moviegoers have shown recently that they’ll come...
MOVIES
The Independent

Andrew Garfield says lying about Spider-Man was ‘weirdly enjoyable’: ‘Like a massive game of Werewolf’

Andrew Garfield has admitted that he found it “weirdly enjoyable” lying about his appearance in Spider-Man: No Way Home.*Spoilers for No Way Home below*The Amazing Spider-Man star had a surprise role in the Tom Holland film, along with fellow former Spider-Man Tobey Maguire.While fans had long speculated that the pair would be returning for the movie, Garfield had categorically denied any involvement in the project.Speaking to The Wrap, Garfield said of lying in interviews: “It was stressful, I’m not gonna lie. It was rather stressful but also weirdly enjoyable.”He then compared the experience to the party game Werewolf, in...
MOVIES
Cinema Blend

Spider-Man: No Way Home’s Marisa Tomei Explains How Her ‘Reinvention’ Of Aunt May Came To Be

When Marisa Tomei first popped up as Peter Parker’s Aunt May, it threw audiences for a loop. Previous takes – live-action, animated, and comics – had portrayed Parker’s surrogate mother as a white-haired older woman unaware of her nephew’s secret identity. Captain America: Civil War changed all that as Tomei made May Parker a modern New York woman. Her portrayal changed moviegoers’ perspective on the iconic character. With the release of Spider-Man: No Way Home, the Oscar winner broke down how the reinvention came to be.
MOVIES
USA TODAY

USA TODAY

348K+
Followers
37K+
Post
139M+
Views
ABOUT

From news to sports, we help you stay connected to the world around you.

 https://www.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy