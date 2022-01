Last year marked the deadliest for line-of-duty police and law enforcement officers since 1930, with 458 officers dying in 2021. The startling preliminary statistic, released Tuesday by the National Law Enforcement Officers Memorial Fund (NLEOMF), surpassed the 1930 record of 312 fatalities and reflects a 55% jump in line-of-duty deaths compared to the 295 officer deaths in 2020. The figure accounts for all line-of-duty deaths through Dec. 31, 2021 and represents law enforcement officers at the federal, state, county and municipal levels, as well as those in the tribal, campus, military and territorial sectors.

LAW ENFORCEMENT ・ 9 HOURS AGO