Are Non-Dairy Milks Contributing To Weight Gain? We Asked Dietitians

Shutterstock

Gone are the days when people solely buy milk from cows or goats— with the rise of accessible vegan and vegetarian options, more and more people are trying non-dairy milk products. Whether it’s a vanilla oat milk latte from Starbucks or an almond milk-based drink from your local coffee shop, adding a vegan or lactose-free milk to your diet is undeniably trendy. You’ve probably seen various kinds at the supermarket— oat, almond, soy, coconut, rice, hemp and hazelnut are just a few of the many choices out there.

Anyone who’s trying to lose weight knows that analyzing your diet and what you consume in a day is important. If you’ve switched to these milks and are wondering if and how they might cause weight gain, read on for dietitian-approved tips for auditing the health factors of your favorite non-dairy beverages.

Tip #1: Note the Protein and Calorie Count

The first question we asked dietitians was, is there one non-dairy milk overall that contributes to weight gain? The collective answer was no, there is no one particular non-dairy product directly linked to weight gain. As registered dietitian-nutritionist Allison Herries explains, “There isn’t one type of milk alternative that is better than the others, and dairy milk and non-dairy alternatives can all offer various health benefits.” There are several helpful things to keep in mind protein and calorie-wise however, particularly if you love vegan milks.

Protein is essential for our energy, creating antibodies to fight off illnesses and offering numerous benefits for weight loss. Finding protein in vegan milks can be a struggle, but there are ways to gain it otherwise. Soy milk however, is high in protein, making it a great option.

“Other than soy milk, plant milks have almost no protein compared to 8 grams per cup of cow’s milk,” says registered dietitian Lauren Harris-Pincus. “Protein is filling and important for helping to stabilize blood sugar and support muscle growth and repair after a workout.” Harris-Pincus also says to make sure that the milks you choose are “fortified with calcium and vitamin D” like dairy milk. “Most organic products do not add calcium and vitamin D, which are nutrients of concern in the American diet,” says Harris-Pincus.

Another factor to consider when it comes to non–dairy milk is that there will be a range of calories per serving in non-dairy milks, as Shena Jaramillo, MS, RD, points out. “Almond milk will contain fewer calories than soy milk, for example” says Jaramillo. “The total intake of non-dairy milk in addition to total calories per day is what needs to be assessed to prevent weight gain.”

Added sugars can mean more calories, which leads us to our next dietitian-approved tip for vegan milk consumers.

Tip #2: Grab the Unsweetened Option

Plant-based milks are increasing in popularity as more people reduce their consumption of dairy, and one thing to look out for is sweetening additives that contribute to the sugar and calorie count.

Stephanie Coburn, MS, RD, explains that some of the plant-based options can still be high in calories if they contain a high volume of added sugar. “The easy ones to pick out are original vanilla and chocolate flavors of any particular type whether that’s soy, rice, oat milk, etc,” Coburn says. “They’re delicious, but the calories from added sugar can sneak up on you if you drink multiple servings in one sitting or throughout the day.”

One way to avoid added sugars and calories is by choosing unsweetened non-dairy milks. As Coburn says, liquid calories can add up quickly throughout the day. “Plant-based milks are excellent alternatives to dairy but you’ll still want to be mindful of the nutrition label and calorie content if weight loss or weight maintenance is a goal,” she adds.

Tip #3: Consume Vegan Products in Moderation

As you now know, consuming any type of non-dairy milk will not lead to weight gain on its own. However, as Jaramillo says, "Anything in excess will lead to additional caloric intake which will cause weight gain," so watch how much you are consuming.

Weight gain can often be attributed to consuming excess amounts than recommended on the nutrition label, and just like anything else, non-dairy milk can only contribute to weight gain if consumed in large quantities.

"Non-dairy milks are not likely to be a sole-contributing factor to weight gain," says Rebecca Schilling, RDN, LDN. "My motto is everything can fit into a healthy diet and that includes non-dairy milk alternatives." Schilling's closing message is as follows, "My recommendation would be to practice label reading when selecting your non-dairy milk."

Knowing what you nourish your body with is powerful, whether you're trying to lose weight or not. Analyzing your daily intake and ingredients is helpful if weight loss is a goal for you, but trusting what feels right and what your doctor recommends is equally important.