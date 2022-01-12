5-year-old, father taken to hospital after being pulled out of water

DENVER (KDVR) — A 5-year-old child and father were taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water on the Cherry Creek Trail on Wednesday, the Denver Fire Department said.

The child’s father entered the water to pull his unresponsive 5-year-old out and Denver firefighters pulled both of them out. They sustained injuries enough to be transported to nearby hospitals, DFD said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details are received.

