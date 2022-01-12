ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

5-year-old, father taken to hospital after being pulled out of water

By Colleen Flynn
FOX31 Denver
FOX31 Denver
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Rbhz7_0dk8dHwR00

DENVER (KDVR) — A 5-year-old child and father were taken to the hospital after being pulled from the water on the Cherry Creek Trail on Wednesday, the Denver Fire Department said.

The child’s father entered the water to pull his unresponsive 5-year-old out and Denver firefighters pulled both of them out. They sustained injuries enough to be transported to nearby hospitals, DFD said.

This is a breaking story and will be updated as more details are received.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX31 Denver.

Comments / 4

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Denver, CO
Crime & Safety
Local
Colorado Crime & Safety
City
Denver, CO
County
Denver, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hospital#Out Of Water#Weather#Kdvr#Dfd#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
FOX31 Denver

NTSB releases pilots’ identity, new pictures following deadly St. Charles County plane crash

ST. CHARLES COUNTY, Mo. — Federal investigators say two pilots from Ohio were killed in a deadly plane crash Saturday night in St. Charles County. During a Tuesday morning briefing, National Transportation Safety Board and the Federal Aviation Administration said the aircraft was operated by AirnetII, LLC out of Ohio and was on its way to […]
SAINT CHARLES COUNTY, MO
FOX31 Denver

FOX31 Denver

10K+
Followers
3K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX31 Denver KDVR covers the latest breaking news, weather, sports, and more at KDVR.com, along with Colorado's Own Channel 2 KWGN.

 https://kdvr.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy