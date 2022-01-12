Lyndhurst over New Milford - Girls basketball recap
Lexi Augustyniak lifted Lyndhurst with 22 points in its 64-39 victory against New Milford in Lyndhurst. Sam Mayer and Meghan Docherty pitched in for Lyndhurst...www.nj.com
