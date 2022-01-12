ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lyndhurst, NJ

Lyndhurst over New Milford - Girls basketball recap

By Ryan Patti
NJ.com
 12 hours ago
Lexi Augustyniak lifted Lyndhurst with 22 points in its 64-39 victory against New Milford in Lyndhurst. Sam Mayer and Meghan Docherty pitched in for Lyndhurst...

