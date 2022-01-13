ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bakersfield, CA

Bakersfield man gets 6 years in deadly shooting

By Jason Kotowski
KGET
KGET
 12 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2nLpSE_0dk8d7CQ00

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man who pleaded no contest to voluntary manslaughter in a 2019 shooting was sentenced Wednesday to six years in prison.

Jose Santiago Velasquez, 52, entered the no-contest plea in November, court records show, and charges of second-degree murder, shooting at an inhabited dwelling and recklessly discharging a firearm were dismissed.

The shooting happened Dec. 28, 2019, after a “domestic disagreement” in which Velasquez told investigators Nicolas Villarreal and several other men tried to enter his home in the 1900 block of Missouri Avenue to fight his son, according to court documents.

Velasquez said he fired a warning shot but the men refused to leave, the documents said. He told detectives he then fired at Villarreal to protect his family.

Villarreal, 19, was struck in the chest and died at the scene.

Velasquez led investigators to an area of the backyard where he buried the revolver used in the shooting, the documents said.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KGET 17.

Comments / 4

1st amendment only
8h ago

self defense. should be no jail. they would have attack him and he wouldn't have chance. they did come there to have tea! I hope he gets out.

Reply
2
Related
KGET

Man gets 8 years on pimping charge

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A San Francisco man was sentenced Wednesday to eight years in prison after pleading no contest to pimping a woman who was in Bakersfield. Antonio Videau, 33, entered the no-contest plea in November and charges of human trafficking and pandering by procuring were dismissed, according to court records. He has total […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KCSO investigates shooting in southeast Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that took place in the early hours of Wednesday morning in southeast Bakersfield. Around 3:50 a.m., deputies were dispatched to Karen Place and Rexland Drive. On the scene, they said they found a male victim suffering from a gunshot wound to his […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Bakersfield police search for catalytic converter theft suspect

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is linked to a catalytic converter theft that happened on the 5800 block of Woodmere Drive. The suspect is described as a Hispanic man, 5’07, about190 pounds, with a medium complexion, black hair, a black mustache, wearing black shirt, khaki […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Bakersfield, CA
State
Missouri State
Bakersfield, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KGET

Bakersfield Police search for suspect in Super Taco burglary

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is searching for a suspect they said is linked to a burglary that happened at the Super Taco on Truxtun Avenue on Oct. 27, 2021. The suspect is described as white, age 28 to 38, slim build, wearing a hooded sweatshirt and a baseball cap. If you […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

2 suspects wanted for armed robbery at recycling center

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects involved in an armed robbery in south Bakersfield. BPD said the robbery happened on Jan. 3 at around 11:54 a.m. at Rick’s Recycling, located at 2200 S. Union Ave. The suspects are described as two men in […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Velasquez
KGET

Louisiana man killed on Buck Owens Boulevard identified

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office identified the man that was struck and killed by a vehicle on Buck Owens Boulevard Monday night. Kevin Bernard Meyers, 55, of Baton Rogue, La., was hit on Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue just before 9 p.m. and pronounced dead in the scene. Officials said […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Nexstar Media Inc
KGET

Man struck and killed by vehicle on Buck Owens Blvd

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck and killed by a vehicle Monday night, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Monday night just before 9 p.m. police responded to Buck Owens Boulevard near Gilmore Avenue for reports of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle, according to the department. When officers arrived […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Woman struck and killed by vehicle in East Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A woman was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning in East Bakersfield, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. On Tuesday morning just before 6 a.m. BPD was dispatched to Kentucky Street near Brown Street for collision involving a vehicle and a pedestrian, according to the department. When officers arrived […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KGET

KCSO limits in-person responses due to rising COVID-19 cases

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Kern County Sheriff’s Office announced they will limit its in-person responses due to the current spread of COVID-19 in the community. KCSO said in a news release it will be limiting “unnecessary in-person contact to ensure deputies are available when there’s an in-progress crime or life-threatening call.” The sheriff’s office […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Slain deputy Phillip Campas honored with Fox Theater Walk of Fame star

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Fox Theater’s Walk of Fame got a new star Wednesday, but it wasn’t a country music star or generous philanthropist. It was for a public safety warrior who gave his life answering the call of duty. Kern County Sherriff’s Office SWAT team member Phillip Campas was honored in a brief […]
KERN COUNTY, CA
KGET

Man struck and killed by semi on Hwy 99

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man is dead after being struck and killed by a semi-truck on Highway 99 early this morning, according to California Highway Patrol. On Tuesday around 2:07 a.m. CHP was dispatched to northbound Highway 99 north of Merle Haggard Drive for reports of a hit-and-run collision involving three vehicles, according to […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

Barstow firefighter dies from injuries suffered on duty

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Bakersfield Fire Department said it is mourning the death of Barstow Fire Engineer David Spink, who died Sunday from injuries he suffered while on duty. Spink, 56, was hit by a vehicle Dec. 5 while helping victims of a traffic collision on Interstate 15 in Barstow, according to The Associated Press. […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
KGET

KGET

7K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

KGET TV 17 News brings you the latest news, weather, and sports in and around Kern County.

 https://kget.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy