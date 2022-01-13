ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State Legislature Rejects Redistricting Maps

By Lucas Day
This week, the state Legislature rejected two sets of district maps submitted by the state’s Independent Redistricting Commission. This is the second...

Senator O’Mara on Farm Wage Board & Overtime Decision

The first of three scheduled public hearings on reducing the overtime threshold for farm laborers was held on January 4. State Senator Tom O’Mara is hoping to delay any further action by the Farm Wage Board to lower the requisite number of hours a farm worker needs to work before receiving overtime, which is currently set at 60 hours.
Katko Announces $70k Coming to CNY for Job Creation

Representative John Katko has announced 70,000 dollars has been awarded to the Central New York Regional Planning Development Board to help support job creation in the area. Katko said in a press release that the award will allow the Board to invest in local job creation. The Central New York Regional Planning Development Board is a public agency that sponsors projects to help grow communities in the region.
Ontario County Discontinues Contact Tracing (Video)

Ontario County will discontinue its COVID-19 contact tracing program. Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday that New York state would no longer require counties to conduct contact tracing for people who test positive for COVID-19. The governor, along with New York State Public Health Commissioner Dr. Mary Bassett, said that given...
Lemondes Calls on State to End Bail Reform

Assemblyman John Lemondes joined his Republican colleagues in the Assembly and Senate Tuesday to call for an end to bail reform for what they claim are the “dangerous effects it has had on civil society.”. Lemondes, who calls himself a strong proponent of public safety and law enforcement, says...
