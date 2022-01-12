ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
January is Denver’s 6th snowiest month on average; what months bring the most snow?

By Jessica Lebel
 12 hours ago

DENVER (KDVR) — Despite the snowy start to January, winter is typically not Denver’s snowiest time of year. On average, spring brings more snow to Denver than any other season.

There are five months that, on average, bring more snowfall to Denver than January.

The month where Denver historically sees the most snowfall is March with an average of 11.3 inches. This is by far the snowiest month on average with April’s average still a few inches behind.

April brings 8.8 inches of snow to Denver and December comes in third with an average of about 8 inches.

February and November each bring over 7 inches on average to Denver with January bringing 6.5 inches on average.

Denver has seen 10.4 inches of snow this winter season so far which is about 12.2 inches behind the average of 22.6 at this point.

The good news is, the snowiest months on average are still ahead of us.

