Webster County, MO

Webster County manhunt suspect in custody

By Emilee Kuschel
KOLR10 News
KOLR10 News
 12 hours ago

WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – The Webster County Sheriff has released the identity of the suspect who led deputies on a manhunt through Webster County and Marshfield near I-44 Wednesday afternoon.

The Webster County Sheriff says the suspect who led authorities on a manhunt this afternoon is now in custody.

Bradley Southard, a fugitive with several felony warrants, is now in custody.

Southard was arrested at a home in Marshfield along with a second suspect after he was found hiding in the bathroom of the house.

