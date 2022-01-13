Webster County manhunt suspect in custody
WEBSTER COUNTY, Mo. – The Webster County Sheriff has released the identity of the suspect who led deputies on a manhunt through Webster County and Marshfield near I-44 Wednesday afternoon.
Bradley Southard, a fugitive with several felony warrants, is now in custody.
Southard was arrested at a home in Marshfield along with a second suspect after he was found hiding in the bathroom of the house.
