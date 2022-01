Fans of the beloved Betty White, seeking to honor her legacy, are encouraging people to contribute to animal rescue and other animal-related charities. Some are calling this the “Betty White Challenge (#bettywhitechallenge)” and intend to donate on Monday, January 17, which would have been her 100th birthday. BBB Wise Giving Alliance (BBB’s Give.org) has compiled a list of animal charities that meet the 20 BBB Standards for Charity Accountability (i.e., BBB Accredited Charities).

PETS ・ 1 DAY AGO