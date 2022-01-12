ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hornets' Kai Jones placed in health and safety protocol

By Cody Taylor
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 16 hours ago
AP Photo/Jacob Kupferman

Charlotte Hornets rookie Kai Jones was placed into the NBA’s health and safety protocol and will not play on Wednesday versus the Philadelphia 76ers, the team announced.

Jones joins Kelly Oubre Jr. as the only players on the roster in the health and safety protocol. The team experienced a coronavirus outbreak last month and had at least five individuals in the protocol at one point in early December.

Players and coaches entered into the health and safety protocol that are vaccinated can be cleared to return after six days, compared to the previous 10-day isolation period. Individuals can still be cleared sooner if they return two negative PCR tests at least 24 hours apart.

Jones has played sparingly with the Hornets, totaling just 33 minutes across 12 appearances this season. He has also logged time in the NBA G League with the Greensboro Swarm, averaging 11.3 points, six rebounds, 1.9 assists and 1.6 blocked shots in eight games.

This post originally appeared on Rookie Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

